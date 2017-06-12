Moto E4 Plus has a crazy-big battery for a dirt-cheap phone

moto-e4-plus-vendor

Hello, Moto. We're listening.

It's too soon to say if the Moto E4 Plus' 5,000mAh battery will take us two full days on a single charge -- not without testing it first -- but the newly announced phone from Motorola certainly has our attention.

Larger than the E4 and brawnier in the specs department, this update to the Moto E line brings you Android for cheap. To the tune of  $180 (that converts to AU$239) and £159.

While we don't know exactly when the Moto E4 Plus will go on sale (this could vary by region), we do know that it comes with Android 7.1 Nougat (that's the latest software since Android O isn't out yet), and Motorola's nifty trick that turns the fingerprint reader into a home button you can also use to navigate.

Check out the complete specs below.

Moto's new E phones

Motorola Moto E4 Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels
Pixel density 294ppi 267 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.8x0.37 in 6.1x3.1x0.39 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 144.5x72x9.3 mm 155x78x10 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.3 oz; 150g 6.4 oz; 181g
Mobile software Android Nougat 7.1 Android Nougat 7.1
Camera 8-megapixel 13-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel with flash 5-megapixel with flash
Video capture 1080p 1080p
Processor Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally) Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally)
Storage 16GB 16GB, 32GB
RAM 2GB 2GB or 3GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 128GB Up to 128GB
Battery 2,800mAh (removable) 5,000mAh battery
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen (varies by region) Beneath screen
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB
Special features Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region) Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region)
Price off-contract (USD) $130 $180
Price (GBP) £129 £159
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$172 Converts to AU$239

