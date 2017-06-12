Moto E4 Plus has a crazy-big battery for a dirt-cheap phone

Hello, Moto. We're listening.

It's too soon to say if the Moto E4 Plus' 5,000mAh battery will take us two full days on a single charge -- not without testing it first -- but the newly announced phone from Motorola certainly has our attention.

Larger than the E4 and brawnier in the specs department, this update to the Moto E line brings you Android for cheap. To the tune of $180 (that converts to AU$239) and £159.

While we don't know exactly when the Moto E4 Plus will go on sale (this could vary by region), we do know that it comes with Android 7.1 Nougat (that's the latest software since Android O isn't out yet), and Motorola's nifty trick that turns the fingerprint reader into a home button you can also use to navigate.

Check out the complete specs below.