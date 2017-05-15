Moto C Plus brings on the crazy-affordable basics

Motorola

Motorola's Moto C Plus is an entry-level Android phone that wants to make its way into your pocket by way of helping out your wallet.

It costs you more than the Moto C, but it's still one of the cheapest Android phones you can buy. It starts at €119, which coverts to $131, £101 and $AU176. (Compare that to the Moto C, which costs €89 and converts to $98, £76 and AU$132.

Dishing out a little extra cash gives you a few upgraded features compared to the Moto C.

For example: a nicer screen, higher-megapixel camera, faster processor and double the onboard storage.

Moto C plus specs

5-inch display with 1,280x720-pixel resolution

Android 7.0 Nougat

8-megapixel camera with fixed focus and LED flash

2-megapixel front-facing camera with flash

1.3GHz quad-core processor (64-bit)

4,000mAh removable battery

4G speeds

16GB storage

MicroSD card up to 32GB

1GB or 2GB RAM, depending on the country

Dual-SIM (nanoSIM) for select countries

Colors: Metallic cherry, pearl white, fine gold, starry black

Look for both the Moto C and C Plus to go on sale in "spring" in countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. (Compare to the Moto C here.)