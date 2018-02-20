The Good Clean-looking, stylish design and a three-day battery life. It's waterproof so you can wear it while showering and swimming. It tracks heart rate, sleep and steps automatically.
The Bad It only works with iPhones. No indicators or vibrations means you need to check the app for feedback. It doesn't track continuous heart rate, only resting and during activities. Its sleep tracking data isn't as deep as other wrist wearables, but it's fine for basic bedtime-wakeup logging. It lacks Apple Health integration. Its basic system of activity logging won't work for everyone.
The Bottom Line Motiv's easy-to-wear fitness ring does the basic stuff surprisingly well, but its higher price and lack of extras mean it won't replace a good fitness band.
|
Compare
|Motiv Ring
|Fitbit Alta HR
|Fitbit Charge 2
|Garmin Vivosmart 3
|Fitbit Flex 2
|Price
|$199 MSRP
|$150 Dell Home
|$126 Amazon.com
|$140 Dell Home
|$60 Dell Home
|Design
|Battery
|Performance
|Software
|Features
Yes, you can have a fitness tracker in a ring
I'm not a jewelry guy. I have one ring: my wedding ring. So for me, the strangest part of getting a second ring was determining which finger to wear it on. Ultimately, I put the dark titanium and plastic Motiv Ring on the same finger of my other hand, mirroring my wedding band. It looks fine. In fact, a few people ask what type of ring I'm wearing. I tell them it's a fitness tracker. They usually do a slow blink.
The $199 Motiv Ring, which debuted last fall, measures steps, sleep, resting and active heart rate, and lasts about three days on a charge. (It's not available in the UK or Australia, but the US price translates to about £140 or AU$250.) It syncs via Bluetooth to your iPhone -- sorry, no Android support yet. It's shocking to realize that everything a basic fitness tracker does can be shrunk down to so small a size. The waterproof ring has its own battery, plus an accelerometer and even an optical heart rate sensor.
The Motiv has no indicators, just an LED that changes color when it's charging. The ring magnetically snaps onto its USB charge dongle, but no AC adapter comes in the box.