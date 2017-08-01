Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Mophie's new $150 Powerstation USB-C XXL joins the ranks of other high-capacity batteries that are able to charge the latest MacBooks, other USB-C laptops and smartphones, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Although this battery leads with USB-C, it also has a USB-A output charge port that accepts standard USB cables. The USB-C port goes both ways -- it's an input and an output featuring USB-PD technology that allows it to charge USB-C laptops at rapid charging rates of up to 30 Watts. When connected to USB-PD chargers, you can charge it more quickly.

This 20,100mAh battery is capable of fully charging a 12-inch MacBook but will only partially charge a MacBook Pro.

The Powerstation USB-C XXL faces competition from such products as Anker's PowerCore+ 26800 PD, which costs around $110 in a bundle with a 27W PD Portable Charger.

I've tried both batteries and the Mophie is the nicer of the two from a design standpoint -- it has a fabric-wrapped housing that gives it a grippy feel and keeps it from sliding around. It's also lighter, though it is a smaller battery (20,100mAh vs. 26,800mAh).

Features: