The Latest New Products Must-See

Monster goes hog wild with expanded wireless sports headphone line

monster-isport-line.jpgEnlarge Image

Four the new models in Monster's new iSport headphone lineup.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Companies like Bose and Beats tend to be pretty focused in their headphone offerings, with a limited number of models in their lineups. In contrast, Monster has never been shy about putting out a plethora of headphones at various price points, and that philosophy is on display with its 2017 line of iSport headphones, which includes 7 new models, 4 of which are wireless.

The headliner is the Victory BT ($100), which is similar to the Monster Adidas Sport Adistar that I reviewed last year. I got an early sample of the Victory BT, and it's a very good in-ear wireless sports headphone that competes with Jaybird's X3 in terms of fit and sound quality. But it's a little hard to find at the moment (hopefully it will get wider distribution soon).

I'll have a full review of the iSport Victory in the coming weeks and hopefully get my hands on a few of the other models previewed below so I can offer some comparisons.

Here's a look at the 2017 Monster iSport wireless lineup (when we get accurate international pricing, we'll add it).

iSport Achieve BT ($60)

  • Durable and sweatproof
  • High isolation factor for focus
  • One universal antimicrobial ear-hook with multiple eartips for perfect fit
  • Low profile, flat cable
  • Three-button ControlTalk lets users Play/Pause their music for on-the-go calls
  • 5+ hours playback time
  • Available in black, blue and green

iSport Intensity BT ($80)

  • New reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments
  • Durable and sweatproof
  • Hybrid noise isolation
  • Multiple anti-microbial ear-hooks for perfect fit
  • Premium finish with high quality touch and feel
  • USB charging cable and carry pouch
  • 3-button Universal ControlTalk with Micro-USB Charge point
  • 6+ hours consistent playback time
  • Available in blue and green

iSport Victory BT ($100)

  • New smaller design
  • New two sound-engineered Monster Sound profiles (warm-up and sport) so you can customize your workout audio experience
  • New twisted, reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments
  • Sweatproof
  • OmniTip fins enabled secure fit
  • Multiple sized eartips
  • Noise-isolating design
  • 8+ hours playback
  • Available in black, blue and green

iSport Freedom v2 ($200)

  • Touch-sensing controls for play/pause, tracking and volume
  • Three listening modes (wireless, wired and USB Direct Digital Audio)
  • Two different sound profiles (standard and "turbo" mode)
  • Pair two devices to share music
  • Low battery voice prompts and indicator LEDs
  • Built in high-intelligibility mic with advanced echo suppression
  • Durable and sweatproof
  • Available in black
airlink-isport.jpgEnlarge Image

Late this year, Monster will release its new AirLink iSport, a set of totally wireless sports earphones. No word on pricing yet.

 David Carnoy/CNET

In addition to the new wireless models, the new Monster iSport Wired models include:

iSport Achieve ($30)

  • One universal ear-hook
  • High sound isolation
  • In-line microphone
  • Low profile flat cable
  • Available in black, blue and green

iSport Strive v3 ($40)

  • Three sets of patented SportClip
  • Sweatproof and durable
  • Anti-tangle cable
  • Partial noise isolation -- great for outdoor running
  • In-line microphone
  • Mic for hands-free calling
  • Available in black

iSport Compete ($50)

  • Includes three sets of eartips
  • High sound isolation, targeted at activities requiring high level of concentration
  • One-button ControlTalk for hands free calls
  • New ergonomic in-ear shaping designed to provide extra comfort and stability
  • Carry pouch for convenience
  • Available in blue and green
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2017 See full gallery
1 - 4 of 21

Hot Products

 

Discuss: Monster iSport Victory BT

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Monster iSport Victory BT

Part Number: CNETMonster iSport Victory BT

MSRP: $99.99

Visit manufacturer site for details.