Monster goes hog wild with expanded wireless sports headphone line

Companies like Bose and Beats tend to be pretty focused in their headphone offerings, with a limited number of models in their lineups. In contrast, Monster has never been shy about putting out a plethora of headphones at various price points, and that philosophy is on display with its 2017 line of iSport headphones, which includes 7 new models, 4 of which are wireless.
The headliner is the Victory BT ($100), which is similar to the Monster Adidas Sport Adistar that I reviewed last year. I got an early sample of the Victory BT, and it's a very good in-ear wireless sports headphone that competes with Jaybird's X3 in terms of fit and sound quality. But it's a little hard to find at the moment (hopefully it will get wider distribution soon).
I'll have a full review of the iSport Victory in the coming weeks and hopefully get my hands on a few of the other models previewed below so I can offer some comparisons.
Here's a look at the 2017 Monster iSport wireless lineup (when we get accurate international pricing, we'll add it).
iSport Achieve BT ($60)
- Durable and sweatproof
- High isolation factor for focus
- One universal antimicrobial ear-hook with multiple eartips for perfect fit
- Low profile, flat cable
- Three-button ControlTalk lets users Play/Pause their music for on-the-go calls
- 5+ hours playback time
- Available in black, blue and green
iSport Intensity BT ($80)
- New reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments
- Durable and sweatproof
- Hybrid noise isolation
- Multiple anti-microbial ear-hooks for perfect fit
- Premium finish with high quality touch and feel
- USB charging cable and carry pouch
- 3-button Universal ControlTalk with Micro-USB Charge point
- 6+ hours consistent playback time
- Available in blue and green
iSport Victory BT ($100)
- New smaller design
- New two sound-engineered Monster Sound profiles (warm-up and sport) so you can customize your workout audio experience
- New twisted, reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments
- Sweatproof
- OmniTip fins enabled secure fit
- Multiple sized eartips
- Noise-isolating design
- 8+ hours playback
- Available in black, blue and green
iSport Freedom v2 ($200)
- Touch-sensing controls for play/pause, tracking and volume
- Three listening modes (wireless, wired and USB Direct Digital Audio)
- Two different sound profiles (standard and "turbo" mode)
- Pair two devices to share music
- Low battery voice prompts and indicator LEDs
- Built in high-intelligibility mic with advanced echo suppression
- Durable and sweatproof
- Available in black
In addition to the new wireless models, the new Monster iSport Wired models include:
iSport Achieve ($30)
- One universal ear-hook
- High sound isolation
- In-line microphone
- Low profile flat cable
- Available in black, blue and green
iSport Strive v3 ($40)
- Three sets of patented SportClip
- Sweatproof and durable
- Anti-tangle cable
- Partial noise isolation -- great for outdoor running
- In-line microphone
- Mic for hands-free calling
- Available in black
iSport Compete ($50)
- Includes three sets of eartips
- High sound isolation, targeted at activities requiring high level of concentration
- One-button ControlTalk for hands free calls
- New ergonomic in-ear shaping designed to provide extra comfort and stability
- Carry pouch for convenience
- Available in blue and green