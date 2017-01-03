Attention cordcutters: Mohu AirWave bundles your local TV channels into handy app form

John P. Falcone/CNET

Mohu pioneered the sort of bargain flat digital TV antenna you can buy on Amazon for as little as $20. Now, the company's new AirWave antenna is looking to deliver over-the-air channels where cordcutters want them: Straight into the streaming video device they're already using, where they live side-by-side with Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and the like. In other words, no more switching inputs to watch live over-the-air TV.

The Mohu AirWave (a mockup of which is pictured above) will cost $150 when it arrives in April. The AC-powered TV antenna can be located anywhere in your home that's in range of your Wi-Fi network. It then streams the over-the-air channels to a companion app on your entertainment device of choice. The company is promising compatibility with Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and standard web browsers. Additional platforms could follow. And, of course, there are no pesky cable-like subscription fees.

The AirWave is also equipped with Mohu's "ClearPix" technology, which is said to offer improved reception by adjusting the hardware based on the signal strength of given channels.

We're hoping for more info on AirWare when we get a real-world demo later this week. It'll also be interesting to see how it compares to rival devices like the HD Home Run (and its companion Channels app), as well as the just-announced Sling AirTV.

Mohu AirWave key specs