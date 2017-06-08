The shiny new Xbox One S was just a taste. Microsoft's Project Scorpio -- coming in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- will be thed main meal. According to Microsoft, it's both the future of Xbox and the most powerful game console ever made.

The catch: It doesn't play any new games. Instead of trying to sell gamers on a brand-new generation of video game hardware, Project Scorpio is all about upgrades.

Update, June 8: This post was originally published in August 2016, but we've updated it with a whole bunch of new information in time for Microsoft's E3 2017 reveal.

What do you mean, upgrades?

According to Microsoft, Project Scorpio won't have any exclusive games. Not one.

Instead, Scorpio will play the same games you can play on an Xbox One or Xbox One S -- but some of them faster and at much higher fidelity.

With 4.5 times the power of an original Xbox One, Microsoft claims Project Scorpio can run those same games at ultra high-def 4K resolution at a butter-smooth 60 frames per second. Compare that to today's Xbox One, which still struggles to output many games at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution (1080p).

Scorpio is kind of like sticking a new PC video card and an extra memory stick into your game console.

In April 2017, Microsoft and Eurogamer revealed some of the system specs:

CPU: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU: 40 compute units at 1,172MHz

12GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6.8GHz (9GB available to developers)

Memory bandwidth: 326 GBps

Hard drive: 1 TB (2.5-inch)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

So all my Xbox One games will run at 4K?



Not necessarily. Games will need to be designed to take advantage of the higher resolution, and Microsoft claims it won't force developers to actually do that.

But in September, Microsoft pledged that every new game from its own internal studios will run natively at 4K resolution -- and Scorpio will also unlock the potential of a handful of existing titles, too.

Games like Halo 5, The Division, The Witcher 3 and Doom dynamically dial down their graphics whenever the Xbox One can't handle the load. With Project Scorpio, there won't be a need to throttle. Microsoft says games that use dynamic scaling will consistently look better than before.

And get this: older games might load faster too.

Faster load times?

Hell yes. Microsoft claims a 31-percent faster CPU and faster hard drive will make load times faster across the board -- and existing Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles might see an even bigger benefit.

Since Scorpio has 9GB of memory available to game developers and original Xbox One games were designed to use no more than 5GB, Microsoft says the additional 4GB can be used as cache to make certain loads even faster.

Microsoft's Andrew Goossen described it to Eurogamer like this: "Any repeated IOs... if you go into a race and come out or if you go into a fight and come out, we've got a nice boost right there for load times as well."

Doesn't the cute white Xbox One S already do 4K?

Yes and no. The Xbox One S can technically display 4K images to your TV, but that isn't the same thing as rendering games at 4K.

Or, put more simply, you can watch 4K Blu-rays with an Xbox One S, but games won't look much better.

Still, the One S does now support HDR (high dynamic range) with a handful of games, which should mean color saturation and contrast in those titles as long as you've got an HDR-compatible TV.

Why would developers bother building games for Scorpio instead of just the cheaper Xbox One?

Ah, but game developers already support a wide variety of Windows PCs, and Scorpio is just one more point on that continuum.

The same game that runs on an Xbox One (with an estimated 1.33 teraflops of graphical performance) needs to run on a 9-teraflop Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, and on a 6-teraflop AMD RX480 graphics card as well. (That last comparison might be particularly handy, since the Scorpio also has a 6-teraflop AMD GPU.)

And don't forget that Microsoft is trying to merge the worlds of PC and console gaming -- some games will be designed for both Xbox and Windows from the very beginning.

Enlarge Image Sean Hollister/CNET

But all my existing Xbox One games will work?

Yep, even the earliest ones. "This thing will play Ryse: Son of Rome, a launch game for your Xbox One," Microsoft's Phil Spencer told Eurogamer.

What about my Xbox One accessories? Will I need to buy new controllers?

Microsoft says every single Xbox One accessory should work, too. "Our commitment is to make sure every single game and every single accessory works across all of those platforms," Microsoft's Mike Ybarra told The Guardian last July.

How about the 320+ older Xbox 360 games that were updated to work on the Xbox One?

Yep! Xbox exec Mike Ybarra tweeted that Xbox 360 backwards compatibility is a go, meaning the growing library of patched Xbox 360 titles -- including Alan Wake, Mass Effect and Red Dead Redemption -- will work as well.

360 Backwards compatibility will of course work on Scorpio. #xbox https://t.co/0jtSyIIXaH — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) November 1, 2016

What if I don't have a 4K TV?

You might be better off with an original Xbox One. "Scorpio is designed as a 4K console, and if you don't have a 4K TV, the benefit we've designed for, you're not going to see," Microsoft's Phil Spencer told Eurogamer.

But you might play your Scorpio games in VR instead.

Virtual reality?

Yes. Microsoft says one of the reasons it's using such a powerful graphics chip -- 6 teraflops of performance plus 12GB of GDDR5 memory -- is so it can drive a VR headset.

But don't expect VR this year: Polygon reports that "Microsoft won't have any form of virtual reality for the Xbox One or Xbox Scorpio at E3 this year," and possibly not even in 2018.

We're also not sure which VR headsets the Scorpio might support. Back in May 2016, one rumor suggested Microsoft would partner with Facebook and support the Oculus Rift headset. But when Project Scorpio was officially announced last June, Microsoft said it would be able to play Fallout 4 in VR -- a title which has so far only been confirmed for the rival HTC Vive.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Or maybe the Scorpio will simply support any VR headset you plug in. After all, the Xbox One runs Windows 10, and Microsoft plans to make Windows 10 computers support VR headsets much like they do printers.

Either way, you shouldn't expect VR experiences to be much better than an existing baseline VR-ready PC. In our review of the AMD RX480 graphics card (again, same 6-teraflop performance as Scorpio) we found it just barely good enough for today's VR.

By the way, VR might be the exception to the "no-games-will-be-exclusive-to-Scorpio" rule. Since the original Xbox One and Xbox One S don't support VR, any VR experiences could be exclusive to the console.

If the original Xbox One plays every game, and the Scorpio adds 4K and VR, why would I buy the intermediate Xbox One S at all?

It's small and cute?

But seriously, if you don't already have an Xbox One, and you can't wait till 2017, the Xbox One S is great. It's better than the original Xbox One in practically every way.

But if you already have an Xbox One, you'll definitely want to wait.

Will the Scorpio be small and cute, too?

Unlikely -- but it won't necessarily be the jet-black monolith from Microsoft's original teaser. Xbox operations boss Dave McCarthy told GameSpot that the "40 percent smaller" guiding principle behind the Xbox One S might "remain consistent when we move to Project Scorpio." Plus, Microsoft has confirmed Scorpio will have an internal power supply, so there's no chunky brick to carry around.

So far, our best indication of what Scorpio might look like is the Project Scorpio developer kit that Microsoft revealed earlier this year:

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

In a recent video, Microsoft's Larry Hyrb says that compared to the final Scorpio, this development kit has "different buttons" and a "different display," but that "around the back, it looks very similar to a Scorpio unit."

Here's a picture of the back:

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

How much will Scorpio cost?

It's pure conjecture at this point -- Microsoft has not officially confirmed pricing -- but given the hardware specs, it's plausible that Scorpio could come in at around $500, making it considerably more expensive than the Xbox One S, which which starts at $300, £250 or AU$400 for the 500GB model and stretches up to $400, £350 or AU$549 for 2TB of storage.

However, there's a crazy theory going around that Scorpio might cost just $399. There's a hidden message inside this brand-new Scorpio teaser at 0:43 that, allegedly, would bring up a picture of an old '80s issue of Radio Electronics magazine with the message "Build this robot for under $400." Take from that what you will.

Is it really going to be called "Project Scorpio"?

Nah, that's probably just a codename.

Related: Microsoft recently trademarked a curious new split-S logo. Could it point at the new name?

Also related: The hidden message in Microsoft's new teaser trailers begins with the characters "X10S".

Is this the end of game consoles as we know them?

Only if Scorpio is a success. Microsoft's betting on a future where you never need to buy a new library of games, but the company's Aaron Greenberg says it's definitely a bet. "We're going to learn from this, we're going to see how that goes," he told Engadget.

What about Sony and Nintendo?

Last November, Sony launched its own 4K-ready system, the $399 PlayStation 4 Pro -- an incremental upgrade that adds support for HDR play and which is compatible with nearly all existing games, apps and accessories. And in March, Nintendo released the $300 Switch system. It's a solid piece of hardware that combines impressive performance with a small chassis, but that's hampered by a shallow roster of launch games.

When is Microsoft releasing Scorpio?

Sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- though a secret message hidden inside Microsoft's new teaser video (at 0:43) points to October 13 or November 13 as possible release dates. (Here's a rundown of the theory.)

Microsoft will reveal the new console in full at its E3 press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. PT. We'll be there, updating this story with all the details.