Microsoft is heading into the holiday season with a new Surface computer, but it's not what you might expect. No, this isn't a new version of the slate-like Surface Pro two-in-one, or the slick-looking Surface Laptop. Instead it's the other Surface hybrid, the Surface Book. This is a bigger, bulkier two-in-one with a detachable screen and a very laptop-like keyboard dock, and it's known for having a lot of computing power and fantastic battery life.
The Surface Book 2 now comes in both the original 13-inch size and a new 15-inch version. The timing makes them some of the first PCs to get Intel's latest eighth-gen Core CPUs. More interesting is an upgrade to better graphics hardware, which is happening just as the first round of Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets (which start at around $300) go on sale.
