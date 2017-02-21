Take beautiful selfies with Meitu's new T8

Enlarge Image Meitu

Remember Meitu, the company behind that app that gave you and your friends anime-esque makeovers late last year? They just announced a new phone, and it's all about selfies.

Called the Meitu T8, it's a 5.2-inch phone featuring a powerful selfie camera and an improved version of its selfie app.

Dubbed AI Beautification, Meitu's new selfie feature is capable of detecting your skin tone, gender and age, and then beautifying you accordingly -- even in a group picture. This means that each face is enhanced differently for a better effect. It's also powerful enough to enhance a face in realtime for videos.

Complementing the new software is powerful camera hardware in the form of dual-pixel sensor technology, which allows the sensor to capture more light. It's the same technology found on the Samsung Galaxy S7, a phone known for its great low-light shot. The front 12-megapixel shooter also packs optical image stabilization, phase detection auto-focus and Meitu's own noise reduction technology.

Instead of your usual rectangular slab of metal design that you'll find on most phones, the T8 features a hexagonal design that's found on previous Meitu phones, such as the M6, another selfie phone announced last year.

Powering all that hardware is deca-core MediaTek Helio X MT6797 chip, clocked at 2.3GHz. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but with Meitu's custom MeiOS skin, which includes features such as private albums and private home screens.

The phone goes on sale in China on February 21 starting at 3,300 yuan, which converts to $480, AU$630 and £385.

Quick specs