The $1,399 Maytag MVWB955FC washing machine is huge. Where most top-loaders clock in around the 5-cubic-foot capacity mark, this model has 6.2 cubic feet of internal space -- that's big enough to fit more than 40 t-shirts of varying sizes. (I even managed to fit in there, although it was quite uncomfortable and, obviously, not something you should try at home.)

In addition to being, well, ginormous, this washer has a see-through lid so you can check on your laundry midcycle, LED lights inside so you can see more easily when you're loading and unloading clothes, a steam setting and a custom "My cycle" option. Unfortunately, its normal cycle is only average at removing stains.

Assuming Maytag's MVWB955FC (and its corresponding dryer) will fit in your laundry room, this washer will make cleaning clothes a little less of a chore. But you should definitely take a look at Kenmore's $1,530 Elite 31633 too -- it has the same specs as the MVWB955FC and significantly better performance. The 31633 is also currently on sale at Sears for $1,150.

Supersize my washing machine

We know this thing holds a lot of clothes -- but what else can it do? The chart below gives an overview of the MVWB955FC's basic specs compared to Whirlpool's $1,399 WTW8700EC Smart Cabrio, Kenmore's Elite 31633 and LG's $1,150 WT1801HVA:

Comparing washing machines

Maytag MVWB955FC Whirlpool WTW8700EC Kenmore Elite 31633 LG WT1801HVA Price $1,399 $1,399 $1,530 $1,150 Color finish Metallic slate, white (for $1,299) Chrome shadow Metallic, white (for $1,420) Graphite steel, white (for $1,050) Capacity 6.2 cubic feet 5.3 cubic feet 6.2 cubic feet 4.9 cubic feet # of cycles 10 10 10 12 Energy consumption 240 kWh/year 196 kWh/year 290 kWh/year 135 kWh/year Water consumption

15.3 gallons 17.4 gallons 15.6 gallons 15 gallons Dimensions (width, height, depth) 29.5 x 43.4 x 30 inches 27.5 x 42.3 x 28 inches 29.5 x 43.5 x 30 inches 27 x 40.2 x 28.4 inches App No Yes, Android and iPhone No Yes, Android and iPhone

While this Maytag doesn't have an Android and iPhone app -- or any smart home integrations -- the MVWB955FC's specs are competitive with other washers in its price range. Make sure to measure your laundry area before you buy, though. Like the 6.2-cubic-foot Kenmore 31633, the MVWB955FC has slightly bigger dimensions than your standard top-load washing machine. Because of this washer's size, Maytag was able to put the detergent, bleach and fabric softener dispensers around the tub, rather than in a flimsy drawer hidden in the back.

I like the brushed aluminum look of this washer's display panel, which also happens to be fingerprint-resistant. The digital time readout also seamlessly integrates into the display; you don't notice it until you turn on the washer. It is a little small, but still easy to read from a distance and at different angles.

The LED indicators on the temperature, soil and spin speed settings are also completely integrated into the display. You won't be able to see that there's a setting between the "Cold" and "Warm" temperature until you click through the options.