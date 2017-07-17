I routinely forget to transfer my just-washed clothes to the dryer. As a result, I end up with a still-damp wrinkled mass. They're better off than when they were crumpled in my laundry hamper -- but they aren't exactly clean.

Maytag's $1,349 MHW8200FC front-load washing machine is for forgetful folks just like me. Its optional Fresh Hold setting will fan and tumble your clothes for hours after the cleaning cycle ends to keep them "fresh" -- or at least, not completely disgusting. The MHW8200FC even has a dedicated "Overnight Wash & Dry" cycle that automatically enlists the Fresh Hold feature for up to 12 hours, literally drying small loads of laundry while you snooze.

While I love these features, the MHW8200FC's plain ol' normal cycle was only so-so at removing stains. Given its high price, this model won't be worth it for most. Still, it isn't a bad choice if you too find its Fresh Hold option appealing.

Smaller capacity, more features

At a glance, Maytag's MHW8200FC doesn't look that promising. It has a smaller capacity and fewer cleaning cycles than Kenmore's $1,650 41072 and Samsung's $1,499 AddWash WF50K7500AV. In fact, it's closer in specs to the less expensive $1,099 Electrolux EFLS617S. So why does this thing cost $1,349?

Comparing washing machines

Maytag MHW8200FC Kenmore 41072 Samsung AddWash WF50K7500AV Electrolux EFLS617S Price $1,349 $1,650 $1,499 $1,099 Color finish Metallic slate, white ($1,249) White, metallic silver (for $1,750) Black stainless steel, white (for $1,399) White, titanium (for $1,199) Capacity 4.5 cubic feet 5.2 cubic feet 5 cubic feet 4.4 cubic feet Energy consumption 118 kWh/year 102 kWh/year 105 kWh/year 85 kWh/year # of cycles 11 14 14 9 Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27x39.75x32.9 inches 29x40.8x33.9 inches 27x38.75x34 inches 27x38x31.5 inches App No No Yes, Android and iPhone No

The MHW8200FC has quite a few special features in addition to Fresh Hold and the Overnight Wash & Dry cycle I mentioned earlier. Its "metallic gray" color is more glossy than metallic, but certainly looks like a luxury upgrade over Maytag's otherwise-identical white MHW8200FW (which retails for $1,249). It also has a steam setting, a customizable auto-dispensing liquid detergent reservoir, an LED drum light and a 3-hour PowerWash cycle designed to tackle the toughest stains.

While we didn't conduct any formal, data-driven tests for these various options, I tried 'em out and they all worked quite well. The auto-dispensing reservoir dished out portioned liquid detergent (you can set the amount of soap you want it to dispense on the control panel). The 3-hour PowerWash cycle did a great job cleaning up some dirty dish towels -- and the Overnight Wash & Dry cycle periodically tumbled those same towels until they were mostly dry.

Note: Maytag stipulates that you should put a maximum of four items in the Overnight Wash & Dry cycle. A larger load likely won't get fully dry. Suggestions include gym clothes and other items with synthetic fibers.