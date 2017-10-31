If you're in the market for a midrange dryer, Maytag's $849 MEDB755DW sounds tempting. For not much more than a budget machine this appliance offers quite a bit. It has numerous cycle options and steam modes. It also hustles through its laundry loads quickly.

Unfortunately the dryer suffers from shortcomings that are hard to forgive at any price. First, its controls are confusing and a pain to use. Second, the appliance's chassis feels cheap and dated despite its modern LEDs and brushed metal highlights. You're better off buying the $649 Samsung DV7750 budget dryer instead. It's less expensive, runs faster, is easier on the eyes and a breeze to operate.

Just a bit more than basic

With a control panel on its top back edge, the Maytag MEDB755DW is designed to match top-load washing machines. This tired design has been around for ages. Today products styled like this tend to be budget or otherwise no-frills appliances. Two perfect examples are the $600 Kenmore 65132 and GE GTD45EASJWS dryers ($499.00 at Amazon.com), both as basic as it gets.

Front-load washers and their dryer counterparts, on the other hand, typically cost extra. Companies also like to reserve their most advanced laundry features for these units. They're more flexible too, since you can usually stack them vertically or set them on slick pedestal accessories.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Maytag does try to elevate the MEDB755DW dryer beyond a barebones machine. For instance, the appliance's control panel is wide and completely flat. Even though it's plastic, the panel's backsplash also mimics the look of sleek brushed steel.

All buttons on the panel sit flush with its surface too and are entirely touch sensitive. The only true physical control is a large dial at the panel's center. Various LEDs shine brightly to indicate settings and cycles you've selected.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

All this gives the dryer a more contemporary appearance. Unfortunately that's ruined by a rickety lint filter. Long and flexible, the metal mesh filter sits inside a cavity on the appliance's top left side. It's the kind of filter you usually see on old machines or new dryers with rock-bottom prices. The Kenmore 65132 dryer has a lint trap just like it.

I found the control panel a pain to use as well. Since it's entirely flat, tiny text and small LED lights are all you have to guide your fingers where to press. Everything is close together and jumbled too, which makes it even trickier to interpret what's happening. I vastly prefer the Samsung DV7750 dryer ($801.10 at AppliancesConnection)'s controls. Its keys are well spaced and easy to identify. Stenciled lines around the cycle dial clearly connect labels to their corresponding LED indicator too.

The dryer offers a total of nine separate cycle programs. They're designed to handle a range of items. Cycles include heavy duty, bedding, delicates and normal. The machine has a few steam modes too, most notably, the steam refresh cycle, which hits fabric inside the drum with water vapor and heat to lessen creases.