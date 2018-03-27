Marshall's first noise-cancelling headphone is a strong performer
For better or worse, noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now Marshall has a wireless headphone that features the technology: The Marshall Mid ANC ($269, £239 or around $AU350).
The new headphone is an on-ear model and a wireless version of the Marshall Mid. It's also a more refined follow up to the company's Major II Wireless , which is currently selling for the bargain price of $64 on Amazon. Marshall also makes an over-ear wireless headphone, the Monitor Wireless, but it chose to add noise-canceling to an on-ear model first.
In my short time with an early review sample, I liked what I heard. I thought the headphone had decent clarity and pretty tight, deep bass, particularly for an on-ear model (the sound was nicely balanced). I didn't find the noise-canceling function all that strong. It didn't seem to be on the same level as what you get from Bose or Sony, but it did muffle the noise around me in the office to a certain degree -- I could certainly tell it was on.
