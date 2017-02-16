Lux's $149 Geo thermostat, available in the US only, has a flexible design you can mount either horizontally or vertically. You also have the choice of a white or a black finish and the related app makes it easy to set a heating and cooling schedule, as well as a geofencing radius for automatic home and away mode adjustments.

It performs well, and its unique convertible design gives it extra points, but the Geo's price doesn't quite match up with what it offers customers. In particular, Lux's smart thermostat has zero smart-home integrations, where competing models from Honeywell, Ecobee and Emerson all at least work with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. The Lux Geo is a decent choice, but not if you're in search of the best value.

Giving the Geo a go

Not only is the Lux Geo's horizontal/vertical mount appealing from a practical standpoint -- you may not have to drill new holes in your wall or cover previously hidden patches of last generation's paint color if you have two mounting options.

It also looks neat. No, it isn't exactly the modern touchscreen aesthetic we've seen lately from Honeywell, Nest and Ecobee, but its minimal digital display and dial controller keep things simple.

Curious about the Geo's specs and features? Take a peek at this comparison chart:

Comparing smart thermostats Lux Geo Honeywell Lyric T5 Ecobee3 Lite Emerson Sensi Price MSRP: $149 Home Depot: $149 MSRP: $150 Amazon: $123.47 MSRP: $169 Stores: $169 MSRP: $160 Home Depot: $129 Color finish Black, white Black Black White Batteries 2 AA lithium batteries (included) No No 2 AA batteries (included) C-wire required No Yes Yes No Geofencing Yes Yes No No Smart home partners No Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Wink, IFTTT Amazon Alexa

The Lux Geo falls in line with the Honeywell Lyric T5, the Ecobee3 Lite and the Emerson Sensi as a new, lower priced thermostat that's still high-end and mostly smart. No, you won't find any algorithmic learning or any smart-home integrations here (not yet, at least), but the Geo does come with a related Android or iPhone app and geofencing for a degree of home/away mode automation.

And, like the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Emerson Sensi, the Geo doesn't require a C-wire to operate. Not sure what that means? Check out this post for more details.