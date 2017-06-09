Logitech Slim Combo is a promising keyboard case for iPad Pro

Logitech

New iPad Pros mean new accessories. And Logitech is one of the first companies out of the gate -- after Apple, that is -- with an updated keyboard case.

The new Logitech Slim Combo incorporates a protective case with an adjustable kickstand and a detachable keyboard. The kickstand adjusts to one of four set positions designed to suit movie watching, typing, video calling and reading. The case also includes a handy loop for storing the Apple Pencil.

The backlit keyboard is powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, which means it can be easily popped off the magnetized interface when not in use. It doubles as a screen protector when traveling.

While we haven't seen the Slim Combo in person, so we can't vouch for how good it is for laptop typing. But it does look to best the pricier Apple Smart keyboard by offering full rear and side protection of the tablet, as well as a full extra row of iOS shortcut keys, including language and backlighting controls.

Logitech

The Slim Combo is available for both new 2017 iPad Pro models: The 10.5- and 12.9-inch versions retail for $130 and $150, respectively. While no official UK or Australia pricing or release date was immediately available, the former price translates to about £100 or AU$175.

Both sizes are available in blue or black. Owners of the older 9.7-inch iPad Pro can still opt for the Logitech Create case, though that one lacks the snap-off keyboard and multi-angle options.

The basic specs, according to Logitech: