Logitech's MX Master 2S mouse adds magic to your multitasking

Logitech made a mouse that could actually change how you get work done.

The MX Master ($59.99 at Amazon.com) 2S is absolutely loaded with customizable buttons and wheels to help you get more done without lifting your hand off its ergonomically sculpted body. And like the original MX Master, it can be connected to up to three computers at the same time. But with the 2S, you can seamlessly slip from one computer to another and back again without so much as a button press.

The $100 mouse along with its travel-friendly linemate, the $80 MX Anywhere 2S, are the first to use Logitech's new Flow software that ends the need to physically switch the mouse over to another computer to control it. Connect the mouse to each computer you're using, either by Bluetooth or with the company's Unifying USB adapter, and turn Flow on. The software hunts down the connected systems and completes the setup. The one hitch: The computers have to be on the same wired or wireless network.

With Flow enabled, you can just move your cursor to the edge of one screen and control will jump to the other computer. It works with Windows, Mac or a mix of the two. You can even copy and paste documents, text, images and other files between computers. Also, if you have one of Logitech's multi-device keyboards like the K780, you can use Flow to move the keyboard from computer to computer, too.

Though the design itself doesn't change much from the original Master MX, the 2S does have an increased resolution to 4,000 DPI and up to 70 hours of battery life from its built-in rechargeable battery.

The Logitech MX Master 2S will be available later in June. Pricing wasn't announced for the UK or Australia, but the US price converts to approximately £80 or AU$135.