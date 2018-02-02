Aloysius Low/CNET

"Wireless gaming mouse" sounds like an oxymoron, because the slight latency delay could be the difference between victory and defeat. But Logitech's new G903 seems to have gotten it to work just fine.

This is thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology, which Logitech says is designed to keep responsiveness as similar to wired mice as possible. The results feel impressive.

I tried the G903 on Dota 2 and Overwatch ($174.98 at Amazon.com), and it didn't feel different to my usual wired mouse. Despite being wireless, there's hardly any of the latency I expected. The mouse feels precise and accurate as it glides across the mousepad.

I'm not a professional gamer, mind you, so I may be missing things that a pro would notice. But having put the G903 through its paces, I'm now confident that gaming on a wireless mouse is possible -- something I wouldn't have believed before.

While most mice are usually designed for the right hand, the G903 has balanced sides. It comes with removable buttons so you can use it left or right-handed. You can also put the buttons on both sides, if your fingers feel up to it.

Another I liked about the G903 is the ability to change the weight, something you'll find in most higher-end gaming mice. You can add another 10g, which gives the mouse a stable feel. But I personally prefer it lighter, as it makes for easier swiping.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Besides being connected to your computer wirelessly, the G903 also charges wirelessly, and this is really where it shines. Most wireless mice run on disposable batteries, so having built-in wireless charging makes a lot of sense. The mouse gives you 24 hours' play time with the lights on and 32 hours with the LED lights turned off.

Factor in that the charging pad is also the mouse pad, that's when your gamer head explodes from all the awesomeness. However, there's a tradeoff, as the charging module takes up the same slot as the weight module, and you can only choose one.

Using the wireless charging mousepad also means you don't need to plug in the wireless receiver, as the mousepad also acts as one. One thing to note though, is that it uses Logitech's proprietary wireless charging standard, which means it's not compatible with Qi products such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 8 ($849.00 at Apple).

