Logitech's G903 is a wireless mouse you don't have to charge
"Wireless gaming mouse" sounds like an oxymoron, because the slight latency delay could be the difference between victory and defeat. But Logitech's new G903 seems to have gotten it to work just fine.
This is thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology, which Logitech says is designed to keep responsiveness as similar to wired mice as possible. The results feel impressive.
I tried the G903 on Dota 2 and Overwatch ($174.98 at Amazon.com), and it didn't feel different to my usual wired mouse. Despite being wireless, there's hardly any of the latency I expected. The mouse feels precise and accurate as it glides across the mousepad.
