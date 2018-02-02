Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
#1 in Peripherals
$150

Logitech's G903 is a wireless mouse you don't have to charge

"Wireless gaming mouse" sounds like an oxymoron, because the slight latency delay could be the difference between victory and defeat. But Logitech's new G903 seems to have gotten it to work just fine.

This is thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology, which Logitech says is designed to keep responsiveness as similar to wired mice as possible. The results feel impressive.

I tried the G903 on Dota 2 and Overwatch ($174.98 at Amazon.com), and it didn't feel different to my usual wired mouse. Despite being wireless, there's hardly any of the latency I expected. The mouse feels precise and accurate as it glides across the mousepad.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Peripherals

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB

HyperX has made a name for itself with quality, no-frills hardware. So what's their first RGB backlit keyboard...

HyperX Cloud Alpha

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Dual-chamber audio, an affordable price and comfortable earmuffs? HyperX's Cloud Alpha is a nifty deal.

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

The next step for HyperX's Alloy keyboards is getting that tiny footprint even smaller.

Lofree keyboard

Lofree keyboard

The Lofree keyboard has an adorable retro design that looks and sounds like a typewriter.

Razer Cynosa Chroma

Razer Cynosa Chroma

Razer's Cynosa Chroma keyboards are all about style over substance -- and I mean that in the best way possible.