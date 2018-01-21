Logitech's $180 Circle 2 wired security camera is a significant improvement over its first-gen model, but it's also very different. Instead of a rechargeable battery, this new model requires an adapter for power. It's also rated for indoor and outdoor use; the original Circle cam ($140.49 at Amazon.com) was strictly indoors-only. At the current exchange rate, $180 converts to roughly £130 and AU$225.

Note: Logitech sells a wire-free version of the Circle 2 camera with a rechargeable battery for $200 (£145 and AU$250 converted), as well as a variety of accessories to give you different ways to connect and mount both the wired and wire-free Circle 2 cameras.

The wired Circle 2 is an indoor/outdoor camera with 1080p HD live streaming, a 180-degree viewing angle and free 24-hour event-based cloud storage. It also works with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and the Google Assistant. Subscribe to an optional monthly cloud service for access to longer-term video clip storage, person alerts and customizable motion detection zones.

Consider the Logitech Circle 2 if you're looking for an adapter-powered indoor/outdoor security camera that's responsive and reliable.

Circling back

The Circle 2 camera comes with a power adapter, a base you can rotate to suit pretty much any desired angle, the camera and optional mounting hardware. Rather than connecting the Circle 2 to its base via a Micro-USB or other port, the camera actually attaches to (and detaches from) the base with a simple twist. Two discreet notches show where to line up the camera with its base. From there, simply turn the camera until you can no longer easily separate the two. I wish it clicked or gave some sort of obvious indication when it's installed correctly, but it's easy enough to figure out.

The camera's base has a matte white finish; its face is finished in glossy black. It looks fine overall, but I particularly like how easy it is to rotate to achieve different viewing angles. A subtle ring around the lens alerts you to the camera's status:

Solid white: On and ready to use



Solid green: Someone is viewing the live video feed



Solid yellow: In privacy mode



Solid red: Off or not recording



Blinking blue: In pairing mode



Take a look at how the wired Circle 2 compares to the Canary Flex and the Netgear Arlo Pro 2:

Comparing indoor/outdoor security cameras

Logi Circle 2 (wired model) Canary Flex Netgear Arlo Pro 2 Price $180/£130 $200/£159 $480/£345 (two-camera kit, plus required hub) Color finish White Black, white White Type Indoor/outdoor Indoor/outdoor Indoor/outdoor Power source Power adapter Rechargeable battery, power adapter Rechargeable battery, power adapter Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Expected battery life N/A (must use power adapter) Two months Six months Field of view 180-degree viewing angle 116-degree viewing angle 130-degree viewing angle Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Continuous recording No No No Cloud storage Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month) Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month) Free 7-day event-based video history (Optional 30- or 60-day event-based video history for $10 or $15 per month) Local storage No No No Mobile app Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Web app Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Yes Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion (person alerts with Circle Safe Premium subscription) Motion and person (package detection with cloud subscription) Motion and audio Activity zones Yes, with Circle Safe Premium subscription No No Two-way audio Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Yes Operating temperature range -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius) -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Wink Amazon Alexa, IFTTT

The Circle 2's features clearly overlap with the Flex and the Arlo Pro 2, with a few major exceptions.