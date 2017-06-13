Logitech re-enters the security cam ring with the Circle 2

Logitech is back with not one, but two totally redesigned versions of its original Circle security camera (video above) -- the $180/£169 wired Circle 2 and the $200/£199 battery-powered Circle 2. Both Circle 2 cameras are available for preorder now at Logitech.com and are scheduled to ship in July. 

Related links

What you need to know

The wired and the wire-free Circle 2s share the same core camera tech:

  • Indoor-outdoor weatherproof hybrid camera
  • 1080p high-definition live streaming 
  • Night vision
  • 180-degree field of view
  • Two-way talk
  • 24-hour free cloud storage
  • Optional 14- or 31-day fee-based cloud storage (the 31-day plan also adds in motion zones and person detection)
  • Integration with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and the Logitech Pop smart button 
Extra stuff

While Logitech's Circle 2 cameras have identical specs, they have slightly different designs and optional accessories. The wired model relies on a power adapter 24-7; the slightly larger wirefree model has a built-in rechargeable battery that's supposed to last for up to 3 months. So, unlike the Netgear Arlo Pro or the Canary Flex, you have to specify which Circle 2 you want when you buy -- the two models are not interchangeable. 

I'm not sure why Logitech decided to offer two separate models rather than one indoor-outdoor camera that can either be connected to an adapter or rely on battery power when needed. Logitech took that approach with its first-gen Circle camera, but its battery life was limited to just a few hours. By comparison, Netgear's Arlo cameras and the Canary Flex are supposed to last for months without being connected to a power cord. 

I like this approach, and sort of wish Logitech had simply improved the Circle's battery life. We'll know more when we get our hands on a couple of Circle 2 cams for testing later this summer. 

So many accessories

In addition to all of the basics, the Circle 2 cameras come with a lot of optional add-ons ranging from $30/£26 to $50/£52. They include a window mount, a plug mount, a weatherproof extension and additional rechargeable batteries. I'd definitely like to see a 4G cellular mount as an option, but this is still a pretty comprehensive lineup.

Check back soon for our impressions of the Circle 2 camera. We'll not only compare it to the first-generation Circle (which will no longer be sold), but also to the Arlo, the Flex and Nest's indoor and outdoor cameras. Stay tuned. 

