Logitech made a 4K webcam, because why not?

Nobody needs a 4K webcam. Heck, most people don't need a webcam at all. They're already built into your laptop, your phone, your tablet and probably your conference room at work.

But what if you do need a webcam? A good one, too, for conference calls, medical procedures or to host your YouTube or Twitch streaming show? Logitech hopes its Brio -- the first 4K webcam -- will get you to fork over the princely sum (as far as lowly webcams are concerned) of $200.

Of course, 4K video isn't the only thing the Brio offers. The camera also does 1080p video (that's 1,920x1080-pixel resolution) at a smooth 60 frames per second, at a time when most competing webcams generally only offer far less detailed 720p footage at that speed.

The Brio also has a 5x digital zoom option, HDR for a brighter picture, and the ability to digitally crop its image to give you your pick of 65-, 78-, or 90-degree fields of view.

Last but not least -- when used with a Windows 10 PC -- the Brio can automatically recognize your face and log you into Windows without you needing to even touch a key. (The $150 Razer Stargazer does that too.)

It's a good thing the Logitech Brio has all these other things going for it, because the main feature -- 4K video -- is one you may not be able to use right away. At the moment, Vidyo's the only supported client for 4K videoconferencing -- though you can Skype, BlueJeans, Cisco or Zoom in 1080p -- and Logitech suggests YouTube if you want to host a 4K live stream.

The Logitech Brio, aka Logitech 4K Pro Webcam, should be available starting today.