I was so excited about the Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam back in 2014 when I covered its Indiegogo campaign. DIY cameras are still largely Wi-Fi-dependent today, so one that also works with a cellular network is unique. In fact, the Smartcam automatically switches between LTE and Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections as it sees fit. It simply uses whichever one is performing the strongest at any given time. That's an elegant solution -- particularly in places where no single option is ever consistently the best.

Even so, no one should buy the $249 Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam (roughly £175/AU$325 converted). The app is difficult to use, the design of the camera itself is confusing, it doesn't work with Alexa, Google Assistant or any other major smart home platforms -- and the camera isn't weatherproof like other LTE cams..

Sigh. I wanted to love this camera, but I can't think of any reason why someone should buy it -- even if you want an LTE backup for your indoor security cam. The Link-U just has too many issues.

Up close with Link-U

So how does the Smartcam stack up against its closest competition? Take a look:

Comparing LTE security cameras

Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam Netgear Arlo Go Price $249 $400 Color finish Black and white White Weatherproof Indoor only Indoor/outdoor Connection type Cellular; Wi-Fi; Ethernet Cellular Power source Rechargeable battery, Power over Ethernet (PoE) Rechargeable battery Resolution 1080p HD 720p HD Live streaming Yes Yes Continuous recording No No Cloud storage No Yes Local storage Yes (up to 32GB microSD card, not included) Yes (up to 32GB microSD card, not included) Mobile app Yes Yes Web app No Yes Night vision Yes Yes Alerts Motion and sound Motion and sound Activity zones No No Third-party integrations Works with Sigma Casa devices Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; IFTTT

The Link-U has some definite appeal over Netgear's Arlo Go at a glance. It's less expensive, has more connection types and power sources -- and it has higher video resolution.

Its number of connection types is especially appealing, since the Arlo Go works only over cellular network. For Netgear's LTE cam, then, cellular isn't a backup -- it's your only connection type. That makes the Arlo Go a camera you'll likely use outside (although you can keep it inside), in places where you don't want/can't get a reliable Wi-Fi network.

The Link-U offers different use cases. You could take it outside for short periods, but it's an indoor cam designed to connect to Wi-Fi or Ethernet and switch to LTE as needed for backup support.

But the Link-U has limitations. It doesn't offer cloud storage, a web app or integrations with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or any other major smart home platform. It instead works with up to eight Sigma Casa accessories. I paired my Link-U with a Sigma Casa motion sensor, door/window sensor and temperature sensor. With them added to the app, I was able to view the temperature sensor's ambient temperature, air pressure and humidity at a glance -- and also see when the motion sensor and the door/window sensor detected activity.