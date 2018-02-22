Lighthouse cam lets you search video clips for almost anything
Lighthouse Interactive Assistant could be the next evolution of the smart home. While the Nest Cam and other top competitors let you see inside your home remotely and send you the occasional alert, Lighthouse hopes to understand your home in a way that no other smart device has done so far.
Like other smart home cameras, Lighthouse connects to Wi-Fi, lets you check on your home remotely from an app and sends you alerts based on faces it recognizes. It can tell people from pets, and even send you notifications as specific people come and go. What sets Lighthouse apart is it lets you intuitively search for clips and customize alerts based on a host of new criteria.
Lighthouse uses your phone's geofencing to track when you come and go, and you can invite other family members to the app and it'll track them as well. It gathers the rest of the info with impressive software, a HD camera and a 3D sensor similar to the ones used by self-driving cars. The 3D sensor understands where people are in relation to each other and objects in the room, and it can even understand certain actions. For example, it can send you an alert if it sees your kids running.
August’s smart home line just doubled in size
August just added two new smart locks and a doorbell to its product lineup.
Did Alexa and Cortana just become best friends?
The Amazon and Microsoft voice assistants will soon work together.
43 games you can play with Google Home
Google Home isn't only for streaming music and controlling your smart home. It has tons of games you can enjoy solo or with a group of friends.
Amazon devices chief: HomePod and Echo ain't the same thing
David Limp offers a few major differences between his company's Echo smart speaker and Apple's new HomePod. Price is obviously one of them.
This kitchen gadget uses water to cool and cook meals that you assemble or order online.
You put the BoxLock on a container where delivery people stow your stuff. Only you and the deliverer can open the...
The Lenovo Smart Display fits Google Assistant into an Echo Show competitor.
Startup Spinn talks big about its unique coffee maker and hopefully it's justified.
Kohler is smartening nearly every fixture in the bathroom, starting with the new Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice Lighted...
The Wi-Fi camera-equipped Pebby is part toy, part pet monitor.
ShapeScale takes a different approach at weight-tracking, hoping you'll use the day to day changes in your body's...
Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security camera can withstand the elements via battery or power adapter.
Smart doorbell maker Ring wants to protect more of your home with its new DIY security system.
The Aurora Rhythm module turns your Nanoleaf LED panels into music visualizers.
You use an app on iOS or Android devices to change the settings on the six-quart slow cooker.