Lighthouse cam lets you search video clips for almost anything

Lighthouse Interactive Assistant could be the next evolution of the smart home. While the Nest Cam and other top competitors let you see inside your home remotely and send you the occasional alert, Lighthouse hopes to understand your home in a way that no other smart device has done so far.

Like other smart home cameras, Lighthouse connects to Wi-Fi, lets you check on your home remotely from an app and sends you alerts based on faces it recognizes. It can tell people from pets, and even send you notifications as specific people come and go. What sets Lighthouse apart is it lets you intuitively search for clips and customize alerts based on a host of new criteria.

Lighthouse uses your phone's geofencing to track when you come and go, and you can invite other family members to the app and it'll track them as well. It gathers the rest of the info with impressive software, a HD camera and a 3D sensor similar to the ones used by self-driving cars. The 3D sensor understands where people are in relation to each other and objects in the room, and it can even understand certain actions. For example, it can send you an alert if it sees your kids running.