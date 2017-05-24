LG X Venture is a rugged phone that won't bruise your wallet

lg-x-venture-015b201705221408205585d.jpg

The LG X Venture is a rugged phone that's supposed to be affordable.

 LG

LG has something for adventurers who don't want to spend a fortune on their phones.

The LG X Venture boasts a water- and dust-resistant body, and LG says it passed 14 durability tests designed for the US military. The phone also comes with a special app called Outdoor Essentials, which ties together a barometer, compass, activity counter, exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight in one place.

The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera; a 5-megapixel, 120-degree wide-angle front camera; a Qualcomm 435 processor; a 5.2-inch display; 2 gigabytes of RAM and 32GB of storage, and a 4,100 mAh battery.

The company, whose flagship LG G6 debuted about a month ago, pitched the X Venture as a "mass tier" phone, but didn't give out a price, deferring to local carriers for a local announcement. It launches Friday in North America, but will be in other parts of the world in the next few weeks.

In the US, AT&T said Monday that it will be the exclusive provider of the X Venture, offering it for $11 a month over 30 months.

Best Phones of 2017

See All

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
    Starting at: $749.99

    That stunning curved screen will make your mouth water, but the awkward fingerprint reader...

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
    Starting at: $840.00

    If the bigger version of the world's most beautiful phone has one fault, it's that it...

  • Google Pixel
    Starting at: $649.99

    With the help of an Assistant, Google's first in-house designed Pixel phone makes a kickass...

  • LG G6
    Starting at: $500.00

    With the G6, LG ditches the mod life and goes conventional. It's boring, but it works.

 

Discuss: LG X Venture

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

LG X Venture

Part Number: CNETLG X Venture/BLK

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Quick Specifications See All

  • Service Provider AT&T
  • Diagonal Size 5.2 in
  • Weight 5.8 oz
  • Technology GSM/UMTS/LTE