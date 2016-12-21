LG's budget-friendly stylus phone is back

Enlarge Image LG

If you're after a cheaper phone with a stylus, LG wants to show you what it's got. Announced ahead of the tech Bacchanalia that is CES 2017, the LG Stylus 3 is the third in the South Korean tech giant's stylus range.

The Stylus 3 has a fairly impressive feature list, with a removable battery, expandable storage, fingerprint scanner and Android 7.0 -- which isn't bad at all, considering LG is billing the device as midrange (the Stylus 2 sold for just a couple hundred bucks).

The stylus itself has also gone through a bit of a facelift, with a more sensitive fibre tip to give that real pen feel and finer point of contact. There are a few of those de rigueur stylus features rolled in as well, including a proximity sensor if your phone strays too far from the stylus, screen-off note-taking and automatic memo apps.

Pricing and availability for the LG Stylus 3 is yet to be announced, but expect to hear more from the CES show floor. Follow CNET's coverage of the show here.

