The Latest New Products Must-See

LG's budget-friendly stylus phone is back

lg-stylus-35b201612220955081855d.jpgEnlarge Image

The Stylus 3 comes in Metallic Titan or Pink Gold.

 LG

If you're after a cheaper phone with a stylus, LG wants to show you what it's got. Announced ahead of the tech Bacchanalia that is CES 2017, the LG Stylus 3 is the third in the South Korean tech giant's stylus range.

The Stylus 3 has a fairly impressive feature list, with a removable battery, expandable storage, fingerprint scanner and Android 7.0 -- which isn't bad at all, considering LG is billing the device as midrange (the Stylus 2 sold for just a couple hundred bucks).

The stylus itself has also gone through a bit of a facelift, with a more sensitive fibre tip to give that real pen feel and finer point of contact. There are a few of those de rigueur stylus features rolled in as well, including a proximity sensor if your phone strays too far from the stylus, screen-off note-taking and automatic memo apps.

Pricing and availability for the LG Stylus 3 is yet to be announced, but expect to hear more from the CES show floor. Follow CNET's coverage of the show here.

Key specs

  • 5.7-inch, 1,280x720-pixel resolution screen
  • 3GB memory
  • 16GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
  • 8-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera
  • 3,200mAh removable battery
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 155.6 mm by 79.8 mm by 7.4 mm
  • 149 grams
  • Stylus
  • Fingerprint scanner

Hot Products

 

Discuss: LG Stylus 3 (titan)

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

LG Stylus 3 (titan)

Part Number: CNETStylus3titan

1 Related Model

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Quick Specifications See All

  • Weight 5.26 oz
  • Diagonal Size 5.7 in