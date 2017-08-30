The Good The LG Stylo 3 has a stylus and costs a fraction of the Galaxy Note 8's price. Its removable battery lasts a long time.

The Bad It’s simple, laggy and nowhere near the Note 8's league. There's also no NFC for mobile payments.

The Bottom Line If you're craving a phone with a stylus, the LG Stylo 3 is your only cheap option. Just don't expect high-end features.

