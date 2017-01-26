The once intense division between professional security firms like ADT and standalone DIY products is gone, and LG's Smart Security Wireless Camera is proof. LG's Smart Security is a $200 all-in-one security system with 1080p live streaming, an Alexa Skill, its own Z-Wave hub and optional ADT services.

If you're a renter who wants ADT's professional monitoring without being locked in to a contract, LG's Smart Security Wireless Camera is a reasonable choice. If access to ADT isn't a priority for you, Piper's $280 all-in-one NV system is a better bet. The NV has a wider field of view, a simpler app interface and, best of all, free video clip storage.

The changing security market

In the past, you had to pick between a professional firm or a DIY security setup for your home. There was absolutely no overlap between the two sides, and it fostered a lot of industry competition and innovation. Slowly, we began to see professional firms began to work with and offer accessories from other manufacturers, like when ADT integrated with Nest or Vivint partnered with Yale locks and Amazon Alexa. Select DIY systems like Scout and SimpliSafe began to offer their own professional monitoring services, too. You could install the systems yourself (if you wanted to), but you could also opt into advanced services for an added fee on a contract-free subscription plan.

But ADT's Canopy service is an entirely new service. Canopy is an app, an API and a contract-free subscription service that bridges the gap between security firms and DIY products like never before. LG's Smart Security Wireless Camera is the first all-in-one security system to offer such an integration and it marks an important shift in the market. That doesn't mean it's right for everyone, though.

Take a look at the LG Smart Security devices versus its competition:

Comparing all-in-one security systems LG Smart Security Piper NV Canary Price $200 $280 $199 Color finish Black Black, white Black, white Type Indoor only Indoor only Indoor only Power source Adapter Adapter Adapter Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Field of view 130-degree field of view 180-degree field of view 147-degree field of view Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Siren Yes, 93-decibel Yes, 105-decibel Yes, 90-decibel Continuous recording Yes No No Cloud storage No free option. 7-day/30-day continuous cloud storage for $10/$30 per month; professional monitoring for $20 per month; 7-day/30-day continuous cloud storage and professional monitoring for $25/$40 per month Free event-based video history up to 100 clips Free 12-hour event-based video history up to five clips (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month) Local storage No No No Mobile app Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Web app No No No Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion, tamper Motion, audio Motion Activity zones No No No Two-way audio Yes Yes Yes Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Built-in Z-Wave hub IFTTT, Built-in Z-Wave hub Wink

The ADT integration really is the main thing that sets LG's Smart Security apart from either the Piper NV or Canary. Otherwise, it has a smaller field of view, no free cloud storage option, a unique but somewhat odd-looking design, and a comparatively clunkier app interface.

Cozying up to ADT Canopy

On the app front, the initial configuration is about what you'd expect: Create an account, verify your email address, plug in the device (the app recognizes it over Bluetooth), enter your Wi-Fi details and wait a few moments for it to connect. It should take less than 10 minutes.

Like the Piper NV, the LG Smart Security has temperature and humidity sensors in addition to a standard motion sensor.

The live feed looks comparable to Piper and Canary's 1080p HD, and the app's activity log updates every time the motion sensor detects activity (it knows the difference between general motion activity and someone picking up or "tampering" with the camera). It also updates if the temperature or humidity changes. Motion and tamper detection were all extremely responsive, too.