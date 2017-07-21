LG is launching a new phone, called the Q8, that has eerily similar features and specs to the company's V20 ($480.00 at T-Mobile USA), which came out last year.
News of the Q8 appeared on LG's Italian site, which didn't mention a price or whether it would be available in the US or elsewhere, but did show its specs.
CNET's Lynn La had a mostly positive experience with the V20, but cautioned in her review that unless you want higher audio recording quality or a removable battery there are better options. Check out her full LG V20 review for a deeper look.
The Q8 differs from the V20 in some key areas:
- Its 5.2-inch display is smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the V20
- It doesn't have a removable battery
- It's water resistant, with a IP67 certification
The LG Q8's specs are below:
LG Q8 specs vs. LG V20 and OnePlus 5
|LG Q8
|LG V20
|OnePlus 5
|Display size, resolution
|5.2-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|564ppi
|515 ppi
|401ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.87 x 2.83x 0.31 in
|6.29 x 3.01 x 0.3 in
|6.1 x 2.92 x 0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|149 x 72 x 8 mm
|160 x 78 x 7.7 mm
|154 x 74 x 7.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.15 oz; 146 g
|6.24 oz; 177 g
|5.4 oz; 153 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Cameras (megapixels)
|13MP standard, 8MP wide-angle
|16MP standard, 8MP wide-angle
|16MP standard, 20MP telephoto
|Front-facing camera (megapixels)
|5MP
|5MP
|16MP
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB, 8GB
|Expandable storage
|2TB
|2TB
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,200mAh (removable)
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|IP67 rating, optical image stabilization
|Rear cover release key; Both cameras capture wide-angle images; secondary screen on top
|Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|AT&T: $829; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $770; Sprint: $792
|$479 (64GB), $539 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|Not available
|£449 (64GB), £499 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$799
|Converts to AU$636 (64GB), AU$715 (128GB)