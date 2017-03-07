AT&T to carry LG Phoenix 3, March 10 for $80

lgphoenix3.jpg

The Phoenix 3 will be available under AT&T's prepaid arm.

 LG

The Phoenix 3, LG's followup to last year's Phoenix 2, will arrive on March 10. As part of AT&T's prepaid GoPhone lineup, the phone will be available for $80.

Some specs include:

  • 5-inch display
  • Android Marshmallow
  • Quad-core processor
  • 2,500mAh battery
  • 5-megapixel front- and rear-facing camera

Compared to its predecessor, some of the Phoenix 3's specs have been scaled down. Namely, the rear camera has been bumped down from an 8- to a 5-megapixel shooter. It also runs the same OS version despite coming out 10 months apart. However, the Phoenix 3 is also $20 cheaper than when the Phoenix 2 first launched, so it may still be compelling buy to budget-conscious users.

