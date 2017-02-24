This could be the 2017 LG OLED TV to beat

LG

If you can afford an OLED TV but don't have piles of money to burn, this is the model for you. At least for now.

The C7 series is the cheapest member of LG's 2017 OLED TV lineup. The 55-inch size costs $3,500 and debuts later in February, while the 65-inch size costs $4,500 and arrives in March.

Those prices aren't cheap, of course. They're significantly higher than what LG is charging for the cheapest 2016 models, the B6 series, which we called the best-performing TV we've ever tested. They're also higher than what Samsung and Sony charge for some of their higher-end 2017 LCD TVs.

They might also be higher than what LG will charge for the B7, a model it announced at CES but hasn't priced. And as with all TV prices, those of the C7 will likely fall throughout the year, reaching a low point sometime around Black Friday or the holiday season.

Here's the pricing for the 2017 OLED models LG has announced.

LG 2017 OLED TVs Model Size Price Availability OLED55C7P 55-inch $3,500 February OLED65C7P 65-inch $4,500 February OLED55E7P 55-inch $4,500 May OLED65E7P 65-inch $6,000 March OLED65G7P 65-inch $7,000 March OLED65W7P 65-inch $8,000 March

The main differences between the various 2017 LG OLED TVs are related to styling. Here's a rundown:

B7: crescent stand, "blade slim" look

C7: premium aluminum stand and bezel

E7: picture-on-glass design with integrated sound bar (similar to 2016 E6)

G7: picture-on-glass design with foldable integrated sound bar

W7: ultrathin picture-on-wall design with separate sound bar

Despite significant price differences all of LG's 2017 TVs will offer the same image quality, according to LG. In our 2016 review comparing the B6 and E6, we found that was basically the case.

The 2017 models offer the following picture quality improvements over the 2016 versions:

25 percent brighter in highlights

2 percent better coverage of DCI/P3 color (from 97 to 99 percent)

compatible with Technicolor and HLG HDR formats

"Active HDR" mode

Technicolor picture mode

Dolby Atmos sound

In my opinion, none of those improvements will make a big enough difference in picture (or sound) quality to be worth spending substantially more on the 2017 C7 over the 2016 B6, currently selling for $2,300 (55-inch) and $3,500 (65-inch).

Of course I won't know for sure until I can test one, something that will hopefully happen soon.