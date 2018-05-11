You can have too much of a good thing when it comes to stoves. There are models available that have options like Wi-Fi, double-oven cavities and even built-in tablets. Sometimes, bonus features make a stove a must-have, but there are also instances when these little extras fall flat because the appliance is terrible at its most basic job -- cooking food.

LG ditches a lot of the extras with its $2,000 LSE4613BD electric slide-in range, a simple appliance with respectable cooking performance, good looks and an easy-to-use interface. Though this stove didn't break any records when it came to cooking speed, it did fairly well on most of our cook tests. The extras that LG does include on this stove are actually helpful rather than extraneous. And its $2,000 price makes it one of the least expensive slide-in models that we've tested.

The LG is a good oven, especially if you want to skip most of the fancy stuff and get right to cooking. The stove is a solid pick for your kitchen if you're looking for a slide-in, electric range.

Looks

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

The LSE4613BD has the features that are typical of other LG stoves. Its standard 30-inch-wide body has an imposing appearance thanks to hefty, rounded edges and its big burner and oven knobs. The finish of this model is black stainless steel, which is designed to be more resistant to smudges and fingerprints than its popular traditional stainless steel counterpart. The overall effect makes the LSE4613BD feel like it could be the anchor of your suite of kitchen appliances.

There are four burners and a warming zone on the stove's flat, electric cooktop. The front left burner has an UltraHeat feature that's supposed to speed up the time it takes for you to boil water (more on that later). All of the burner knobs, the knob to which you set the oven mode and the touchpad controls are located on the front of the appliance.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

The electric oven on the LSE4613BD has a roomy 6.3 cubic foot capacity. There's a convection fan built into the back wall of the oven, which helps distribute hot air more evenly when you bake. Here are the options you have when you use the oven: bake, broil high, broil low, Easy Clean, self clean, proof, warm, speed roast, convection roast and convection bake.