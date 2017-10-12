CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

LG LFCS25426D French Door Refrigerator review:

Poor performance kills this LG refrigerator's bargain appeal

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
Compare These

The Good This is one of the most affordable French door fridges available from a major manufacturer in black stainless steel. It looks and feels more expensive than it actually is.

The Bad Performance ran warm throughout all of our tests, with hot spots above 40 degrees F in both the door shelves and one of the main shelves. There also aren't any features beyond that black stainless-steel finish worth mentioning.

The Bottom Line The price is right, but disappointing performance makes this a tough refrigerator to recommend.

CNET Editors' Rating

6.3 Overall
  • Features 6.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 5.0
  • Usability 7.0

Review Sections

Let's start with a wild assumption that you're shopping for a new fridge (you are, after all, reading a refrigerator review). For the sake of argument, let's say that you want something modern and nice-looking, but you don't want to spend that much -- and you couldn't care care less about fancy features like door-in-door compartments or touchscreen smarts.

lg-lfcs25426d-refrigerator-product-photos-7
9
This LG fridge offers black stainless steel at a discount

If that sounds like you, then the LG LFCS25426D might look like an ideal pick. Despite the suggested asking price of $1,900, the roughly year-old model can currently be had for less than $1,500 at a number of major retailers, making it one of the most affordable big-brand French door fridges available in a classy, black stainless steel finish. It isn't anything special, but it looks sharp enough, and it won't break the bank.

unnamedEnlarge Image

These are the average temperatures throughout the fridge at its default setting of 37 degrees. See all those orange areas? Not good.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

There's a problem here, though, and it's performance. With hot spots above 40 degrees F in both the door shelves and the main body of the fridge, the LFCS25426D isn't a model I'd recommend, even for bargain hunters. Dialing it down doesn't help very much, either. Even at the coldest setting of 33 degrees, we saw one of the door shelves average out to 40.7 degrees F, which is warmer than the FDA recommends. That's enough for me to pump the brakes.

Best Refrigerators of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Facebook is making a VR offer it hopes you can’t refuse
You’re going to be eating crickets, so just get it over now
Movies Anywhere is the freaking Voltron of streaming services

Discuss LG LFCS25426D French Door Refrigerator