The K10 tops LG's new budget range

Enlarge Image LG

LG's new K range has dropped on us ahead of CES 2017 in Las Vegas, and rather than one phone to rule them all, the South Korean electronics giant has pulled out key features in line with the "original philosophy that all customers do not want the same things in a smartphone."

At the tippy-top of that range is the K10. While the full lineup of midrange phones packs in useful (but increasingly absent) features like removable batteries and expandable storage, the K10 is the only one you might mistake for a flagship, with the latest version of Android, fingerprint scanner and metal construction.

LG K10 key specs

5.3-inch 1,280x720-pixel resolution screen

2GB RAM

16GB or 32GB storage, expandable to up to 2TB

5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera

Removable 2,800mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.7 mm by 75.3 mm by 7.9 mm

142 grams

Fingerprint scanner

The original K range was LG's play for the midrange, and by roping in its flagship G-series features like fingerprint scanning and wide-angle cameras, there's a hope that the new K10 will turn heads. The original K10, announced at last year's CES, sold for $299 (around £240 or AU$410, converted). While the 2017 model has more grunt and the latest Android software, I wouldn't expect it to clock in at much more.

Moving down the range, LG also announced the K8, K4 and K3. No second prizes for guessing how the numbering works. See below for what the rest of the range is packing.

Pricing and availability for any of the K-series phones is yet to be announced, but expect to hear more from the CES show floor. Follow CNET's coverage of the show here.

Enlarge Image LG

LG K8 key specs

5-inch 1,280x720-pixel resolution screen

1.5GB RAM

16GB storage, expandable to up to 32GB

5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera

Removable 2,500mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

144.8 mm by 72.1 mm by 8.09 mm

142g

LG K4 key specs

5-inch 854 x 480-pixel resolution screen

1GB RAM

16GB storage, expandable to up to 32GB

5-megapixel front camera, 5-megapixel rear camera

Removable 2,500mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

144.76mm x 72.6mm x 7.9mm

135g

LG K3 key specs