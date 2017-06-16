LG

LG is giving the flip phone an upgrade.

Verizon has begun selling the LG Exalt LTE for $170 this week, which is the carrier's first basic phone that drops its older CDMA network completely in favor of its faster 4G LTE network. Apart from moving a simpler device onto a more advanced network, the phone packs improvements that should make phone calls sound better.

The phone features HD voice for higher-quality sound when calling a supported phone on Verizon's network along with support for Wi-Fi calling when your cellular signal is spotty. While both of those voice calling features have been available on iPhone and Android devices for some time, this is currently the only basic phone on Verizon that adds those enhancements for when you just want to talk.

When flipped open, the phone sports a 3-inch screen with a basic resolution of 400 by 240 pixels, a high-fidelity speaker, a 5-megapixel camera with the capability of taking HD-quality video and a 1,470mAh battery with a claimed standby time of 10 days (yes, days).

This phone also lets you use it as a mobile hotspot for connecting other devices to the internet, which as someone who rocked a combo of a basic phone with an iPod Touch for longer than I care to reveal, would have been a big help for those occasions hunting public Wi-Fi wasn't working out.

So who is this for? Well, if you absolutely must have your apps like Snapchat, Instagram, iMessage and so on at all times, you've probably already moved on. However, this could be worth considering for anyone who experiences information overload with today's modern phones (like "Wonder Woman" actor and flip phone owner Chris Pine recently admitted to). And if you miss the tactful feel of shutting a phone to hang up, that's in there too.