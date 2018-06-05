CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo Z5 buzzkill: It has a notch and bezels

Though progressively hyped by Lenovo's CEO as all-screen, the new flagship is just another midrange phone with a notched display.

The Lenovo Z5 in aurora color looks like the Huawei P20 Pro Twilight.

Lenovo China unveiled its new flagship phone, the Lenovo Z5, and it was a bit of a letdown. The company had been building buzz for weeks that it would be all screen, but it turned out to be just another phone with an eyebrow on its top and a back similar to that of the Honor 10 or the Huawei P20.

According to the company's Chinese website, the phone has a 6.2-inch screen and the panel occupies 90 percent of its front, in which we find a notch at the top. The company has placed the fingerprint sensor on the back and the dual camera is positioned vertically, as in the iPhone X. 

The blue version of the Lenovo Z5 costs a bit more.

Features of the Lenovo Z5

The phone's features, according to Lenovo:

  • Display: 6.2 inches, 2,264x1,080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio 
  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, eight cores 
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB or 128GB
  • Rear dual camera: 16 + 8 megapixels, aperture f / 2.0, 4K videos
  • Front camera: 8 megapixels with AI
  • Colors: Blue, black and aurora (similar to Twilight of the Huawei P20 Pro)
  • Battery: 3,300mAh
  • Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo, ZUI 4.0 interface

Price and availability

The Lenovo Z5 will currently only be available in China, at least for now. The device in black has a starting price that translates to about $203 (£152, AU$267) while the versions in blue and aurora will be a bit more expensive: About $220 (£165, AU$290) for the 64GB version and $280 (£210, AU$368) for the 128GB of storage. The device also comes with a dual SIM version.

