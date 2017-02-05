An affordable Android 2-in-1 with a unique keyboard

Lenovo

Last year Lenovo released the Yoga Book, one of the most innovative Android tablet 2-in-1s, well, ever. It has a fashionably slim design and a completely flat keyboard that impressively transforms into a Wacom sketch pad.

Now the company has announced a stripped down Android version if the tablet that trades the cutting-edge features for a budget-friendly price. Starting at $299 (roughly £240 in the UK and AU$390), the Lenovo Yoga A12 will be available on February 8 on Lenovo's website.

Lenovo

Like the Yoga Book, it has a 360-degree hinge that allows its keyboard to flip over so you can use it as a tablet. Unlike the $499 Yoga Book (£449 in the UK and AU$799 in Australia), it doesn't have the Wacom sketch pad built into its keyboard, but that's part of the reason why it's so much cheaper. According to Lenovo, it's 5.4mm thin at its slimmest edge and weighs less than one kilogram. It's made of magnesium and aluminum, and will be available in dark grey and pink.

12.2-inch HD touchscreen

Intel Atom x5 processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Two speakers

Lenovo

Despite the keyboard being stripped of its sketching abilities, it's still remarkable for its unique design. Button-less and completely flat, backlit outlines and vibration from haptic feedback guides your typing. It might not be the best choice for those who need to type often for long periods of time, but it'll suffice for basic typing tasks.

For $299, the Lenovo Yoga A12 seems like a great deal. With its big screen and sleek 2-in-1 design, you'll be hard pressed to find something cooler for the price. And I must admit, I really like that shade of pink.