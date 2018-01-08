James Martin/CNET

The new version of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 will soon be even fiercer competition for the Microsoft Surface.

The updated model of the 2-in-1 tablet goes on sale later this month for $1,599.

It will feature a slick, new black on black design, sturdier keyboard accessory and slightly different kickstand hinge. Like last year's model, it comes with the keyboard and stylus.

A bigger 13-inch IPS screen with a 3:2 screen ratio, similar to an A4 paper, is another big upgrade from last year's model.

Spec-wise, the ThinkPad X1 tablet ($1,160.07 at Walmart) is very similar to the Lenovo Carbon and Yoga laptops that were also announced at CES 2017, however it doesn't have the cool new ThinkShutter mechanical camera cover.