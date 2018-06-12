Lenovo ThinkPad P52 adds VR, 400-nit display option to its 15-inch mobile workstations

Lenovo

The new ThinkPad 52 mobile workstation joins a small but growing number of relatively compact 15-inch models, such as the Dell Precision 7530, that can be configured as VR-ready and with a high-quality display. It's Lenovo's first with the capability.

That's because the systems are just starting to incorporate Nvidia's recent Quadro P3200, the lowest-end mobile Nvidia workstation GPU that supports VR and works in the smaller 15-inch designs, with 17-inch models having supported VR for a while longer. The relatively recent eighth-generation Xeon mobile processors help, too.

The T52 also offers a new display option, a 4K/UHD touchscreen with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and a peak brightness of 400 nits. These new brighter displays are becoming more common as panel supply increases, making them more cost-effective. Yay!

Otherwise, the T52 has the typical, function-oriented ThinkPad P series design. Lenovo didn't provide pricing, but it's slated to ship by the end of June.

Specifications: