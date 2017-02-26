Hands-on with the Moto G5's metal budget build

Last year's Moto G4 was a low-cost phone that kept compromises to a minimum -- it was one of our favorites of 2016. And while this year's Moto G5 seems intent on keeping the love alive, it's really the higher-end Moto G5 Plus that has the ability to truly compete with today's best pricier phones.

Not that the Moto G5 looks terrible on paper. It just scales the G5 Plus' hardware power way back. That might not be a bad thing, but you should know it's a simpler phone that halves the G5 Plus' storage capacity, processing speed and number of rear cameras (there's one rather than two).

None of that stops Lenovo's Moto designers from giving the G5 some visual appeal, like a metal body that's slightly smaller than the Moto G5 Plus and a promise of one full day of battery life. Oh and by the way, that battery's removable, which is practically unheard of these days. That means you can swap out a spent battery for a fresh one.

The G5 sells in 16GB or 32GB configurations depending on the country. For example, in the UK it'll sell for £169 (16GB, 2GB RAM) and £179 (16GB, 3GB RAM). Latin American countries get a 32GB model. The Moto G5 won't come to the US.

Moto G5 (16GB) hardware specs

5.2-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel display

13-megapixel camera

5-megapixel front facing camera

1.4GHz octa-core processor

16GB with up to 128GB microSD

2GB or 3GB RAM

2,800mAh battery

Micro-USB charger port

Splash-proof

Dual-SIM support

