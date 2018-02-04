Lenovo Miix 520

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#4 in Laptops
$972

The Good The Lenovo Miix 520 looks identical to the Miix 510, but its new processor and components help get you better performance and battery life. Far-field microphones have been added for better use of Microsoft's Cortana digital assistant. Keyboard cover and Active Pen are included.

The Bad The pen holder completely blocks the USB-A port and, when it's holding the pen, partially blocks the power jack and USB-C port. The fans can get a little too loud for quiet environments. Battery life is unimpressive.

The Bottom Line Intel's eighth-gen Core i5 processor breathes new life into Lenovo's midrange detachable two-in-one to make the Miix 520 an excellent choice for home office and students.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 9.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 7.0
8.2 Overall

Compare
Lenovo&#x20;Miix&#x20;520
 Lenovo Miix 520
Microsoft&#x20;Surface&#x20;Pro&#x20;&#x28;128GB,&#x20;Core&#x20;m3,&#x20;4GB&#x29;
 Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Apple&#x20;iPad&#x20;2017&#x20;&#x28;space&#x20;gray,&#x20;32GB&#x29;
 Apple iPad (9.7-inch, 2017)
Apple&#x20;iPad&#x20;Pro&#x20;&#x28;10.5-inch,&#x20;silver,&#x20;64GB&#x29;
 iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017)
Samsung&#x20;Galaxy&#x20;Tab&#x20;S3&#x20;-&#x20;Android&#x20;7.0&#x20;&#x28;Nougat&#x29;&#x20;-&#x20;32&#x20;GB&#x20;-&#x20;9.7&quot;&#x20;-&#x20;black
 Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Price $972 Amazon.com $673 Amazon.com $268 Amazon.com $593 Amazon.com $480 Amazon.com
Design
9
8
8
10
9
Features
9
8
8
8
8
Performance
8
9
9
9
7
Battery
7
9

Review

This Surface Pro clone runs faster and longer

There are a number of Surface Pro ($679.99 at Amazon.com) clones on the market such as the Acer Switch 5, Samsung Galaxy Book and HP Spectre x2, but Lenovo's Miix series continues to impress us the most with its design, features and included accessories. 

The midrange Miix 520 sticks to that script and also doesn't change much from 2016's excellent Miix 510 ($778.62 at Amazon.com). At a glance, it's still a dead ringer for Microsoft's tablet PC and also looks just like its predecessor. Centered around a 12.2-inch, 1,920 by 1,200-pixel responsive touchscreen, the detachable two-in-one is updated on the inside with an eighth-generation Intel 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U processor that gives it a performance boost above the 510's sixth-gen i5 and even the seventh-generation Core i7 in the Miix 720, the line's premium model.

There is currently only one configuration for the Miix 520 priced at $999, which includes the company's backlit keyboard cover and Active Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of sensitivity. The combo isn't readily available in the UK or Australia at the moment, but you can find it for around £1,000 in the UK. The cost roughly converts to AU$1,260. It's a good price for what you're getting and, as long as you don't need all-day battery life, the Miix would make a fine pick for a student, home office or other undemanding work use. 

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Lenovo
  • Diagonal Size 12.2 in
  • Type Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
  • Weight 31.04 oz
  • Color Category gray
  • Installed Size 8 GB
See full specs
model Lenovo Miix 520

Report errors

How To

How to create a full system backup in Windows 10

How to create a full system backup in Windows 10

by
11 Chrome features you'll wish you'd known all along

11 Chrome features you'll wish you'd known all along

by
15 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook

15 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook

by
Check if your Chromebook is protected against the Meltdown vulnerability

Check if your Chromebook is protected against the Meltdown vulnerability

by
3 browser annoyances and how to fix them

3 browser annoyances and how to fix them

by
How to connect your phone to your Windows 10 PC

How to connect your phone to your Windows 10 PC

by
How to protect yourself from Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws

How to protect yourself from Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws

by
11 things to tweak when setting up a Windows 10 laptop

11 things to tweak when setting up a Windows 10 laptop

by
5 ways to make a Chromebook feel more like a MacBook

5 ways to make a Chromebook feel more like a MacBook

by
How to set up a Windows 10 laptop for your kid

How to set up a Windows 10 laptop for your kid

by
How to make phone calls on your Mac

How to make phone calls on your Mac

by

Latest News