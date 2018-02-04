This Surface Pro clone runs faster and longer

There are a number of Surface Pro ($679.99 at Amazon.com) clones on the market such as the Acer Switch 5, Samsung Galaxy Book and HP Spectre x2, but Lenovo's Miix series continues to impress us the most with its design, features and included accessories.

The midrange Miix 520 sticks to that script and also doesn't change much from 2016's excellent Miix 510 ($778.62 at Amazon.com). At a glance, it's still a dead ringer for Microsoft's tablet PC and also looks just like its predecessor. Centered around a 12.2-inch, 1,920 by 1,200-pixel responsive touchscreen, the detachable two-in-one is updated on the inside with an eighth-generation Intel 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U processor that gives it a performance boost above the 510's sixth-gen i5 and even the seventh-generation Core i7 in the Miix 720, the line's premium model.

There is currently only one configuration for the Miix 520 priced at $999, which includes the company's backlit keyboard cover and Active Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of sensitivity. The combo isn't readily available in the UK or Australia at the moment, but you can find it for around £1,000 in the UK. The cost roughly converts to AU$1,260. It's a good price for what you're getting and, as long as you don't need all-day battery life, the Miix would make a fine pick for a student, home office or other undemanding work use.