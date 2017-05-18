Lenovo's Legion laptop line ups its game to 17 inches

Lenovo's relatively new to the gaming laptop game, at least this time around, and the latest Lenovo Legion Y920 is its most ambitious notebook to date. The 17-inch addition to its gaming line is based around an 8GB Nvidia GTX 1070 driving a 1,920x1,080 HD IPS display. Most notably though, the notebook's display supports G-Sync, and the computer can drive an external G-Sync monitor through its full-size DisplayPort connection.

It also incorporates up to an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, one of the seventh-generation versions of that quad-core processor family. And Lenovo makes it easy to boost the clock speed with a dedicated button on the chassis.

Other specs include 16GB memory and a up to a 512GB SSD with 1TB hard disk. In addition to the DisplayPort connection, there's also a USB-C/Thunderbolt, HDMI, four USB 3.0 ports and an SD card slot.

At 10 pounds, it's relatively heavy, compared with competitors from Asus, Alienware, MSI and so on. Still lighter than schlepping a desktop though!

