Lenovo IdeaPad 330 and 330S are cheap but stylish laptops

They're not the most exciting laptops -- unless you're on a budget, like almost everyone. Then Lenovo's new IdeaPad 330 and 330S budget laptops may seem pretty interesting thanks to relatively powerful configuration options and colorful, almost premium-looking designs. If your budget stretches a little further, check out the higher-end IdeaPad 530S which Lenovo announced at the same time.

The IdeaPad 330S is the higher-end of the two, with the lighter, slimmer, more stylish design, IPS display options with thinner-than-usual bezels, and an aluminum lid, but it starts at $500 (directly converted, £370, AU$670). It comes in Platinum Grey, Midnight Blue, Rose Pink, Blizzard White and Iron Grey.

If that's too pricey for you, the 330 starts at $250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335). It's not as svelte and lacks the metal, but it comes in pretty colors like Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Blizzard White and Chocolate. Plus, in addition to the 14- and 15-inch models, you can get it in 17 inches as well.

Both can be configured with some high-end options like eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia discrete graphics. Battery life isn't great, with ratings in the vicinity of 6 or 7 hours, meaning you're likely to get about 4 or 5 hours in the real world. Available ports vary depending on size and other factors.

They're slated to ship this month.

IdeaPad 330 specifications

14-inch 15-inch 17-inch Processor Celeron; upgradable to Pentium, 7th- or 8th-gen Core i7 Celeron; upgradable to Pentium, 7th- or 8th-gen Core i7 7th- or 8th-generation Core i7 Display 1,366x763; upgradable to 1,920x1,080 1,366x763; upgradable to touch and touch/nontouch 1,920x1,080 1,600x900; upgradable to 1,920x1,080 Graphics integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110 or MX130 integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110, MX130 or MX150 or GeForce GTX 1050 integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110, MX130 or MX150 or GeForce GTX 1050 Storage 128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD 128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD 128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD Memory 4GB; up to 12GB 4GB; up to 16GB 4GB; up to 16GB Weight Starts at 4.6 lbs/2.1kg Starts at 4.8 lbs/2.2kg Starts at 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg Dimensions 13.3 x 9.8 x 0.9 in/338 x 250 x 23mm 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 in/378 x 260 x 23mm 16.5 x 11.5 x 1.0 in/418 x 293 x 25mm Starts at $250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335) $250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335) $500 (directly converted, £370, AU$670)