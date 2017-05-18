Lenovo IdeaPad 320 classes up mainstream laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 320 stands out a bit more than your average mainstream laptop -- and that's the whole idea.

Available from June in 15.6- and 17.3-inch versions with prices that start low at $440 and $490, respectively, the notebook comes in a handful of two-tone colors with a soft, metallic finish so they look and feel less like the ABS plastic they're made from. Prices weren't immediately available for other regions, but they convert to about £340 and £375 for the UK and AU$600 and AU$660 for Australia.

Inside you won't find anything too out of the ordinary for their prices and I wouldn't expect the base models to do much more than basics. But Lenovo is offering multiple configurations, so you should be able to find one to meet your day-to-day needs.

Specs and features