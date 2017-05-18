Lenovo IdeaPad 320 classes up mainstream laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 320 stands out a bit more than your average mainstream laptop -- and that's the whole idea.

Available from June in 15.6- and 17.3-inch versions with prices that start low at $440 and $490, respectively, the notebook comes in a handful of two-tone colors with a soft, metallic finish so they look and feel less like the ABS plastic they're made from. Prices weren't immediately available for other regions, but they convert to about £340 and £375 for the UK and AU$600 and AU$660 for Australia.

Inside you won't find anything too out of the ordinary for their prices and I wouldn't expect the base models to do much more than basics. But Lenovo is offering multiple configurations, so you should be able to find one to meet your day-to-day needs.

Specs and features

  • Up to seventh-generation Intel Core i7
  • Integrated graphics
  • Up To 16GB DDR4 memory
  • Up to 2TB SATA hard drive
  • 1,366x768-pixel display for 15.6-inch with optional touchscreen
  • 1,600x900-pixel display for 17.3-inch
  • HDMI, Ethernet, two USB 3.0, one USB Type-C (non-charging), card reader and a headphone-mic combo jack
  • DVD burner
  • Optional fingerprint reader with Windows Hello login support

