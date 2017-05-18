Lenovo Flex 5 budget 2-in-1 stretches its options

Lenovo brings its Flex 5 series of 14- and 15-inch 2-in-1s into 2017 with a refresh of their top options. You can now configure the 15-inch model with up to 16MB of memory and more storage and up to a 512GB solid state or a 1TB hard drive, while the 14-inch gets an up-to-512GB SSD option.

Most notably, though, you now have the option of adding a UHD 4K display to the the 15-inch model. The entry price for both Nvidia-based series has dropped a bit as well, starting at $830 for the bigger model and $720 for the smaller.

There's no change in the processor or graphics processor options, still topping out at seventh-generation Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 940.

It's a decent price for a general purpose notebook that sports the flexibility of the 360-degree hinge, letting you use it as a tablet or stand it up like a tend to watch video.