Leica's solid metal camera gets a speed boost

Leica's new TL2 compact system looks much the same as its predecessor -- the TL -- but comes with a whole host of updates under the surface.

At its core is a brand new 24-megapixel image sensor, a significant boost over the 16 megapixels of the last generation. There's a new image processor too, which helps the TL2 shoot much faster. It'll manage up to 20 frames per second, with faster autofocus and startup times too. Leica promises that this will be a camera for lightning fast shooting.

Responding to criticism of complicated menu systems, the TL2's menu is an easy to read series of icons. The display is touch-enabled and is easy to poke around, changing settings or pinching to zoom to review your images in detail.

Like its predecessor, the TL2's body is milled from a single piece of aluminium. Apart from looking gorgeous -- and distinctly "Leica" -- it feels sturdy to hold, with just enough of a bulge on the right side to offer a firm grip. There are six lenses available for the TL mount system, although Leica also offer adapters to use other lenses.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Leica TL2 is on sale in the UK with a price tag of £1,700. Global pricing and availability isn't yet known, but the price converts to about $2,195 or AU$2,885.

Leica TL2 specifications