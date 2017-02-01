There are so many bad things I can say about the Leica Sofort instant camera.
I can tell you how I struggled to make it focus, how expensive it is compared to other instant cameras, how the film's plastic packaging is wasteful or simply how it's fundamentally pointless in an age of affordable digital cameras.
But if you're looking for an instant camera, you don't care about any of that.
The Leica Sofort is for anyone who loves the retro thrill of instant photography and wants a camera from an iconic brand. You just have to decide whether it's worth splashing out for that pleasure.