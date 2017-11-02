With so many smart locks elbowing for the spotlight, Kwikset keeps it simple with its newest touchscreen deadbolt, the Obsidian. No keys, no Bluetooth, just a touchscreen keypad and a deadbolt. At $180, Kwikset's standalone version of this lock is a minimalistic and stylish approach to keyless entry.

Named for the volcanic rock it channels in the black shine of the keypad, the Obsidian comes in two versions. The $180 standalone version is a touchscreen deadbolt and nothing more. A $229 Home Connect version will include Z-Wave Plus, a certification for the latest Z-Wave 500 series platform. with extended wireless range, over-the-air firmware updates and wireless encryption. We tested the standalone version at the CNET Smart Apartment.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The touchscreen keypad is the centerpiece here, and it looks very similar to the keypad on the Kwikset Premis ($161.10 at Amazon.com) model we tested last year. Like most smart locks, the Obsidian is powered by four AA batteries that sit in the top of the lock. Audio and LED light alerts notify you of low batteries at three low battery levels, but should your batteries die, there are 9V jumpstart nodes on the bottom of the lock.

Installation was simple. I measured two different dimensions of my door to be sure I was using the correct screws and to determine if I needed an adapter plate. Kwikset includes detailed instructions on how to measure and plenty of hardware options. Once you've attached both sides of the lock to the door, the Obsidian automatically calibrates itself and you're ready to set a code.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Obsidian accepts up to 16 user codes. Each code must be between four and eight digits. You can also enable a mastercode to approve additional codes or remove them. To add a user code, push the programming button under the lock's interior cover, press the checkmark symbol on the keypad and enter a four- to eight-digit code followed by the lock symbol. The Obsidian's upcoming Home Connect version supports 30 user codes.