Kwikset's retrofit smart lock is good for renters, but basic

Reviewed:
Kwikset Convert Smart Lock Conversion Kit (Venetian Bronze)

(Part #: 925 KEVO CONVERT 11P)

The Good The Kevo Convert is easy to install, and it was a steady, reliable performer in our tests. The app makes it easy to share access to the lock, including time-restricted eKeys for guests or service workers that don't cost anything extra. The retrofit design makes it a good choice for renters who aren't allowed to ditch their existing deadbolt.

The Bad You can't connect the Convert with a larger smart home platform like Wink or SmartThings, nor can you sync it up with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant for voice-enabled access. The integration with IFTTT was underwhelming. And if you want to check your lock's status from beyond Bluetooth range, you'll need to spend an extra $100 on the Kevo Plus gateway device.

The Bottom Line This basic smart lock did a great job in our tests, but the unexciting slate of features leaves a lot to be desired.

7.6 Overall
  • Features 6.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 9.0

"The lock just flashed at me."

"Yeah," I told my roommate, Zach. "It's a status indicator. Green means unlocked. I can turn it off in the app if it's bothering you."

Zach sighed. "Whatever."

So it goes at Casa Crist, where I occasionally bring home a smart-home gadget to test for a few days. The latest: the Kwikset Kevo Convert Bluetooth Smart Lock. At $150, it's cheaper than most other smart locks on the market, and unlike many of them, it doesn't actually replace your existing lock. Instead, you'll install it on the inside of your door, where it will automatically lock or unlock your deadbolt whenever you tell it to using the Kevo app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about smart locks

The Convert's retrofit approach makes it an appealing pick for renters who aren't allowed to swap their deadbolt out (and for an indifferent roommate like Zach, who'd rather just stick with the key he's already got). It also worked reliably well during the week or so I tested it, with a steady Bluetooth connection to my phone and an integration with my Nest Learning Thermostat that let me toggle the thermostat between Home and Away modes whenever I unlocked or locked the door.

There are compromises here, though -- namely, the need to be within Bluetooth range to check the Convert's status on your phone or lock it remotely. The third-party integrations with Nest and IFTTT also didn't go as deep as I'd like, and you can't connect it with any other smart home platforms -- no Wink or SmartThings, no Apple HomeKit and no Amazon Alexa, either. I like the Convert as a means of sharing digital access to your door, but at $150, I wish it didn't feel quite so limited.

Design and setup

The Convert is really just the interior half of the original Kwikset Kevo -- the part with the Bluetooth radio, the motorized lock-turning mechanism and the battery pack that powers it. You don't get the original Kevo's touch-to-open feature, but you do get its same baseline smarts that you control with the same Kevo app.

Looks-wise, the Convert is clean and simple, if not striking. It's smaller than the interior of other smart locks from names like Yale and Schlage, but only very slightly so. It's not nearly as eye-catching as the August Smart Lock, which takes a similar retrofit approach, but it's definitely not an eyesore, either.

lock-compatibility-kwikset-kevo-convert.jpgEnlarge Image

The Kevo Convert will only work with standard deadbolts.

Kwikset

Before you jump in with the Convert (or with any smart lock that automatically turns your deadbolt), you'll want to check your door to make sure it's smart-lock-compatible. Here's what to look for:

  • An existing standard deadbolt that sits separately above the knob or handle
  • A door that's between 1 3/8 and 1 3/4 inches (38mm and 44mm) thick
  • Proper alignment with the doorframe -- you shouldn't need to push or pull on the doorknob in order to turn the lock

You'll also want to make sure that the Convert is compatible with your Android or iOS device -- particularly on the Android side, where Android 5.0 or better is required.

The Kevo Convert comes with three sets of parts and adapters. The app will help you figure out which set to use for your lock, then walk you through the installation with illustrated, step-by-step instructions.

Ry Crist/CNET

I had absolutely no trouble installing the Convert on my front door, thanks in large part to the detailed, illustrated step-by-step instructions in the Kevo app. All I needed was a screwdriver and about 10 minutes.

The fact that my front door uses a Kwikset deadbolt likely helped my installation, but the Convert will work with other kinds of locks, too. It even comes with multiple sets of parts and adapters -- and again, the app does a great job of helping you through the process.

