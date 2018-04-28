Hop over to Amazon and do a quick search for "air fryer." There's about a million of the things -- all of them similar in design, all of them promising to crisp up your favorite fried snacks with little-to-no oil, and all of them hoping to be the next Instant Pot-style kitchen gadget breakout.

Well, these air fryers aren't the Instant Pot. They're really just countertop convection ovens that blow hot air across your food, which means there's nothing you can make in them that you can't make in your oven, too. And, after spending a week testing several of them out (and taste-testing more fries and chicken wings than I care to admit), I've become convinced that none of them will yield results that come anywhere close to deep-fried, gluttonous goodness. There's a reason you don't see the pros on Top Chef cooking with these things.

Understanding all of that, the Krups Fry Delight, available on Amazon and at a variety of retail outlets for a little under $100, isn't a bad appliance. It's relatively easy to use, it produces relatively well-cooked food, and, while it isn't the cheapest air fryer we found, it's relatively inexpensive. I do wish it weren't quite so bulky, and while it never outright failed at cooking anything, it never knocked my socks off, either. Still, if you're just looking for an oven-like device for a dorm room, or maybe something for a game room that's capable of cranking out passable appetizers at your next Super Bowl party, it's perfectly capable and worth the cash.

Clear some counterspace

The Fry Delight is a big, blocky appliance, weighing in at a little less than 20 pounds and measuring in at 13.5 inches wide, 18 inches tall and 14.5 inches deep. You'll want several inches of clearance in front of it to take the drawer in and out, too. Personally, I prefer kitchen unitaskers that take up a little less counterspace, like the Simple Chef HF-898.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, Krups went with an uninspired, plasticky exterior that sits in the ugly, confused middle-ground between modern and vintage. As a result, I have a hard time envisioning a kitchen where the Fry Delight would blend in.

Things are a little better on the inside. The basket that holds whatever you're cooking boasts a nonstick matte surface around the sides and a metal grate on the bottom that lets grease drip down and away from your food. When it's time to clean, the basket comes out of the drawer at the push of a button, and both the basket and the drawer itself are dishwasher safe.