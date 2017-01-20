Kodak Ektra review:

Bad camera, bad phone

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good You can expand its storage with microSD cards.

The Bad Disappointing camera made from cheap-feeling materials. Poor battery life and sluggish performance. Plus it's way too expensive.

The Bottom Line The Ektra tries to be a great camera and a high end phone at once, but it's not great at being either.



5.2 Overall
  • Design 4.0
  • Features 5.0
  • Performance 5.0
  • Camera 6.0
  • Battery 6.0

The Kodak Ektra is my first disappointment of 2017. As an experienced photographer, I was genuinely excited to review this phone. Wow, did it let me down.

The Ektra's combination of a shoddy plastic design, clunky camera interface and poor battery life were frustrating enough. But the worst part is that this photography-focused phone doesn't even take great photos.

When I first got this phone at the end of last year, the camera was effectively unusable -- shots were rarely in focus, and even then photos still looked dreadful. A last-minute software update has since fixed the focus issue, but the camera -- and the phone itself -- still struggles.

kodak-ektra-product-9.jpg
View full gallery
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Kodak isn't the only company to blame here. Its partner Bullitt actually manufactured the phone. I would be more forgiving if the Ektra were cheaper, but at £450 (which converts to about $555 or AU$735), it's far from affordable. That's the same price as some of the best phones around -- the Samsung Galaxy S7 is available for around £455 on Amazon while the brilliant OnePlus 3T is £399 -- but the Ektra falls behind the competition in every conceivable way.

The Ektra's camera disappoints

The Ektra's last-minute software update might have saved the phone from a total beatdown in this review, but it's still not a great camera.

Even now that images are in focus following the update, the camera's heavy-handed image processing makes fine details on brickwork, trees and grasses mushy. Even in broad daylight, shaded areas are often filled with image noise, and white balance and color fidelity are sometimes off. The pictures are fine for viewing on Facebook, but get up close and the problems become crystal clear.

img20170118095113.jpgEnlarge Image

Kodak Ektra outdoor photo test.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET
img20170118141554.jpgEnlarge Image

Kodak Ektra outdoor photo test.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

